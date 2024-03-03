4 puppies poisoned in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four puppies were found poisoned to death in an onion field in Pingtung County on Saturday (March 2).

Poisoned chicken feet were found near the puppies and were thought to be the cause of death. The case was reported to Hengchun Police by a local animal shelter, per Liberty Times.

Police opened an investigation and reminded the public that poisoning animals resulting in death is punishable by imprisonment of one to five years by the Animal Protection Act. The crime is also subject to a fine between NT$500,000 (US$15,850) and NT$5 million.

According to Pingtung animal shelter director Jenny Hu (胡珍妮), the dog that gave birth to the puppies was discovered poisoned in late February, leaving the puppies to fend for themselves. “I don’t understand the hatred behind the person who exterminated these dogs. It is terrible and illegal.”



Poisoned chicken feet lead to the death of stray puppies. (Pingtung animal shelter photo)

Hu said Hengchun continues to have many illegal animal traps, indicating some citizens still do not value animal rights. Poisoning is also often used as a means of controlling unwanted stray dogs and cats, even though it is illegal.

Hu believes that animal protection is an indicator of societal progress. She hopes Pingtung County authorities can take the matter seriously and dedicate enough resources to carry out adequate enforcement.

Police added that those found intentionally harming animals, leading to the loss of limbs or other mutilation, can face up to two years in prison and a fine between NT$200,000 and NT$2 million.