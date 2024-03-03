Exciting Activities at Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival Creates a Great Atmosphere for the Weekend

Winner of “Our Future Engineers” Quiz Competition Announced

Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival enters its second day, and the HKIE President Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong hopes to create a great atmosphere for the weekend with exciting performances and activities.

The Champion of "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest: Shun Tak Fraternal Association Leung Kau Kui College were awarded trophies, certificates and book vouchers worth HK$5,000 in recognition of their outstanding performance.

Group photo of the HKIE President Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong (upper: 9th left: lower: 9th left , back row) and all teams of "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest.

"Engineer Alliance"- Knowledge Quiz Competition

The Carnival offered a variety of exciting performances for the public, including rope performance, freestyle football, and Yo-Yo performance.

Travis WONG performed three songs, bringing the perfect ending to the second day of the Carnival.

Many parents and children participated in the Carnival.

The HKIE President Ir Dr Barry LEE Chi Hong, (upper: 6th left; lower: 4th right) with guests and participants at the Carnival



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 March 2024 - The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) is hosting the Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival (the Carnival) with the theme "Be the Change" at Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District, from today until 3 March (Sunday). The Carnival features a series of exciting activities and over 40 booths and games from different partners. It aims to showcase the diverse engineering industry and has attracted many citizens and parents who have brought their children to participate.Today, the second day of the Carnival, the "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest was held. The purpose of the competition is to inspire students to take an interest in engineering and provide them the opportunities to interact with practicing engineers. HKIE members invite student from their graduated secondary school to form teams and compete on behalf of their schools in a group quiz competition focusing on engineering-related knowledge and science. The first round contest was completed earlier, and three teams were selected out of 12 teams to compete in the finals today. The students demonstrated excellent performance and the contest was intense. After two rounds of competitions, the Champion, first runner-up and second runner-up were awarded torespectively.Five finalists from "Engineer Alliance" took part in a quiz competition, demonstrating their professionalism to the public. The final round of "Engineer Alliance" speech competition will take place tomorrow (3 March), and the winner will be determined by a panel of judges and public voting.Various performance groups entertained the public with exciting shows, including a Singing performance by artist Travis WONGrope performance, freestyle football, and Yo-Yo performance. The Carnival will be open to the public for free tomorrow, featuring the "Our Dream City" primary school design competition and the closing ceremony.Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 official website: https://hkengineersweek.com/ The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_hkie/ The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers LinkedIn： https://hk.linkedin.com/company/the-hkie Click here to download the photos

About the HKIE

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) – previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 34,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.



The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong. For more information about the HKIE, please visit https://hkie.org.hk

