Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy pleads to West after Odesa attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged allies to swiftly deliver defense systems and weapons following a deadly Russian strike on Odesa.

Zelenskyy said "internal political games or disputes" in partner countries are limiting Ukraine's defense.

Meanwhile, German opposition lawmaker Alexander Dobrindt has called for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to answer before parliament over leaked Bundeswehr talks on Ukraine.

An audio recording, which was published by Russia, features a 38-minute long conversation between four German officers discussing how Ukrainian forces could potentially use German-made Taurus missiles on the battlefield.

German opposition lawmaker calls for inquiry over leaked Bundeswehr talks

The head of Germany's Bavaria-based opposition conservative CSU party, Alexander Dobrindt, has called for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to answer before parliament over the leaking of confidential conversations between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers on the war in Ukraine.

He said that the establishment of an investigative committee also "cannot be ruled out."

Dobrindt told the news magazine Der Spiegel that it was "strange" that security discussions were "obviously being overheard by the Russians."

He said that it was possible that Scholz had justified his opposition to the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine on a "misrepresentation" of the situation.

Scholz has ruled out providing Kyiv with the long-range missiles, arguing that it could drag Germany directly into the war.

Zelenskyy urges swifter arms deliveries after Odesa attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western countries to deliver missile defense systems and weapons to Kyiv in his nightly video address.

His address came after Russian drone debris hit an apartment block in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa, killing several people.

"Such attacks by Shahed drones have no military sense and cannot have any," he said. "This is terrorism aimed solely at destroying lives, solely at intimidating people."

"The world knows what can be opposed to terrorism. The world has enough missile defense systems, systems to protect against Shahed drones and missiles," he added.

"And delaying the supply of weapons to Ukraine, missile defense systems to protect our people leads, unfortunately, to such losses, to the fact that the list of children whose lives Russia takes away constantly grows."

"Ukraine asked for nothing more than necessary to protect lives," he said. "When lives are lost, and partners are simply playing internal political games or disputes that limit our defense, it's impossible to understand. It's unacceptable. And it will be impossible to forget – the world will remember this."

Zelenskyy's comments come as a comprehensive US aid package for Ukraine remains stalled in the US House of Representatives.

sdi/wd (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)