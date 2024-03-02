Taiwan baseball game against Yomiuri Giants breaks attendance records

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A game pitting the CTBC Brothers against Japan’s Yomiuri Giants broke attendance records for Taiwan baseball, luring 37,890 fans inside the new Taipei Dome Saturday (March 2).

The arena was completed last year following almost a decade of disputes between the developer and the Taipei City Government, mostly concentrating on safety issues. The stadium can house 40,000 fans, but Saturday’s total was considered a full house as some seats were occupied by media organizations, per CNA.

The Taipei Dome attracted 21,013 fans for an Asian baseball game last December. However, the top event in local baseball history until Saturday was a game between the national teams of Taiwan and the United States in 2001 in Kaohsiung drawing 25,000 spectators.

A second game was scheduled for Sunday (March 3), with the Giants taking on another Taiwanese team, the Rakuten Monkeys.

