Taiwan baseball game against Yomiuri Giants breaks attendance records

37,890 fans fill the Taipei Dome to see CTBC Brothers take on the Giants

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/02 20:35
Full house at the Taipei Dome Saturday evening to see the CTBC Brothers battle the Yomiuri Giants. 
Fans rush in to buy baseball souvenirs at the Taipei Dome Saturday. 

Full house at the Taipei Dome Saturday evening to see the CTBC Brothers battle the Yomiuri Giants.  (CNA photo)

Fans rush in to buy baseball souvenirs at the Taipei Dome Saturday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A game pitting the CTBC Brothers against Japan’s Yomiuri Giants broke attendance records for Taiwan baseball, luring 37,890 fans inside the new Taipei Dome Saturday (March 2).

The arena was completed last year following almost a decade of disputes between the developer and the Taipei City Government, mostly concentrating on safety issues. The stadium can house 40,000 fans, but Saturday’s total was considered a full house as some seats were occupied by media organizations, per CNA.

The Taipei Dome attracted 21,013 fans for an Asian baseball game last December. However, the top event in local baseball history until Saturday was a game between the national teams of Taiwan and the United States in 2001 in Kaohsiung drawing 25,000 spectators.

A second game was scheduled for Sunday (March 3), with the Giants taking on another Taiwanese team, the Rakuten Monkeys.
