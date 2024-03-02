Ukraine updates: Apartment block hit in Odesa drone strike

An apartment block in a residential area of Odesa in southern Ukraine was hit in an overnight strike, according to local authorities.

The attack killed at least two people and injured eight others, including a 3-year-old and a pregnant woman, the regional governor said.

Meanwhile, German lawmakers are seeking clarity following the publication by Russian media of an alleged Bundeswehr briefing.

On Friday the German Defense Ministry said it was investigating whether air force communications were intercepted, following allegations from Moscow.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, March 2.

Residential building hit in Odesa drone attack

Local authorities on Saturday said at least two people have been killed and eight others were injured after a Russian drone strike hit in the southern port city of Odesa.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper said a nine-storey apartment block in a residential area was struck, destroying part of the building.

Kiper said that a 3-year-old child and a pregnant woman were among the injured and rescue teams were at the scene searching through rubble for any survivors that may have been trapped.

The strike caused extensive damage to the building with images from Ukrainian emergency services showing rubble strewn around, and smoke rising from the apartment block.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post that "Russia continues to wage war against civilians"

Zelenskyy made an appeal for more help as his country continues battling Russia's invasion.

"We need more air defense capabilities from our partners. The Ukrainian air shield must be strengthened in order to effectively protect our people from Russian terror. More air defense systems and air defense missiles are what saves lives.," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has been calling on its Western allies to provide significantly more air defence support and additional air defence systems, as Congress in the US is deadlocked on the latest planned installment of military aid.

kb/msh (AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Questions over Russian claim that Bundeswehr briefing was compromised

German lawmakers are seeking clarity following the publication of alleged Bundeswehr briefing by Russian state broadcaster RT.

"If this story turns out to be true, it would be a highly problematic incident," chair of the Bundestag's parliamentary oversight committee Konstantin von Notz, told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) news agency.

On Friday the German Ministry of Defense said it was investigating whether air force communications were intercepted, following allegations from Moscow.

Earlier on Friday, Margarita Simonyan, head of RT, claimed to have received an audio recording of an approximately 40-minute conversation in which German military officers allegedly discussed whether Taurus missiles would be technically capable of destroying the bridge built by Russia to the Crimean peninsula.

RT has been described as a propaganda outlet for the Russian government and Russian foreign policy.

There has been a broadcasting ban in place on RT following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the European Union, the US and other countries.

It was not immediately possible to verify the alleged recording RT purported to have in its possession.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has several times said Germany would not be supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, most recently this week. The comments prompted some domestic and international criticism.

