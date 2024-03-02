Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan detains importer of tainted chili powder

Inspections of food processing plants continue

  200
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/02 19:31
Inspectors in Kaohsiung City look for products containing tainted chili powder from China. (CNA, Kaohsiung City Government photo)

Inspectors in Kaohsiung City look for products containing tainted chili powder from China. (CNA, Kaohsiung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A court approved the detention Saturday (March 2) of the manager of the company which imported chili powder from China in which the banned dye Sudan III was found.

New Taipei City-based Bao Shin Enterprises Co. had bought the powder from a company in the Chinese province of Henan. The importer went on to sell the product to at least 13 food processing companies, some of which used the powder in other products which eventually ended up on the shelves of supermarkets.

The discovery of the carcinogenic additive led to raids by investigators on Bao Shin Friday (March 1), per CNA. Five managers and employees were taken in for questioning, but only the company’s top executive, a man surnamed Liu (劉), was charged with breaking the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation.

The New Taipei District Court approved prosecutors’ request to keep him detained incommunicado. They had argued Liu might destroy evidence and collude with other suspects.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said that by Saturday, a total of more than 20,000 kilograms of products made with the imported chili powder had been removed from shelves, CNA reported.
Sudan III
carcinogenic dye
tainted chili powder
Bao Shin Enterprises
imports from China
Ministry of Health and Welfare
New Taipei District Court
detention
Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan inspects curry powder for banned carcinogen
Taiwan inspects curry powder for banned carcinogen
2024/03/01 15:21
Taiwan food company officials accused of forging banned dye report
Taiwan food company officials accused of forging banned dye report
2024/02/27 15:55
Taiwan FDA recalls 3,500 kg of carcinogenic food products from China
Taiwan FDA recalls 3,500 kg of carcinogenic food products from China
2024/02/24 15:36
Spicy shrimp chips pulled from shelves in Taiwan for prohibited additive
Spicy shrimp chips pulled from shelves in Taiwan for prohibited additive
2024/02/21 11:08
Taiwan's aging doctor problem
Taiwan's aging doctor problem
2024/02/15 10:59