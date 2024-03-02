Alexa
Chinese embassy in India slams interview with Taiwan foreign minister

News X has not removed interview despite protest from Chinese

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/02 17:37
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during the Feb. 29 interview with News X. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indian television station News X left a report about its interview with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on its website after protests from the Chinese embassy, reports said Saturday (March 2).

The mission condemned the TV company for promoting “Taiwan Independence,” adding it was going against the “one China principle.” However, by Saturday, a report about the interview was still available on the News X website, per CNA.

A spokesperson for Beijing’s embassy described the report as “completely unacceptable.” Wu has conducted numerous interviews to media around the world since taking office six years ago.

In the conversation with News X Editor-in-Chief Rishabh Gulati, the minister emphasized the importance of democracies standing together to resist aggression by authoritarian regimes.

The interview was broadcast the same day as it was recorded, Feb. 29, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said. MOFA also noted that the News X website receives 40 million visitors a month.
Taiwan-India relations
Joseph Wu
MOFA
News X
Chinese protests

