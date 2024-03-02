Legislators propose new laws to ease Taiwan's traffic chaos

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislators appear to be on the verge of making a breakthrough in improving Taiwan’s traffic system, increasing fines for bad driving and making the streets more pedestrian-friendly.

The Cabinet is expected to propose a draft bill on Thursday (March 7) to increase fines for bad driving but not deducting driving license points for fines of less than NT$1,200 (US$38). In addition, there will be improvements to sidewalks and designated pedestrian-friendly areas near schools and hospitals.

A CNA report on Saturday (March 2) said the amendments are being proposed to “wash away” the stain of Taiwan’s bad reputation for traffic chaos. This follows new laws in June implemented for illegal parking, and more suspended or revoking driving licenses for repeated infractions.

Transport minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) recently said there has to be an emphasis on road safety and listening to public complaints. He added both the central and local governments had to take responsibility for enforcing the law and providing pedestrian-friendly sidewalks.

If the regulations proposed on Thursday are passed then local government agencies will need to improve sidewalks and other pedestrian facilities, especially around medical institutions, schools, and public transport stations.

Where there is a high density of people walking, they will be designated as pedestrian-friendly areas. Also, if electricity or telecom poles impede pedestrians they must be removed.