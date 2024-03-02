Taiwanese YouTuber flamed by fans because of YouBike ‘life hack’ video

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese YouTuber Chung Chia-po (鍾佳播) received a backlash from fans for uploading a video on Instagram that taught people how to “reserve” a YouBike.

In the video, Chung, creator of the “I Got All Day” comedy YouTube channel, said that by turning the bike seat around, people can make it seem as if the bike is broken, discouraging other people from using it, CNA reported . However, the video triggered a backlash from fans, who called the trick an abuse of public resources, per UDN .

Taipei Department of Transportation Director Hsieh Ming-hong (謝銘鴻) condemned Chung in a Facebook post, saying Chung had no sense of public morality. “We don’t need this kind of trick! This is a waste of public resources!” he said.