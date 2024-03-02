Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwanese YouTuber flamed by fans because of YouBike ‘life hack’ video

Chung Chia-po deletes life hack video, apologizes

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/02 18:07
Taiwanese YouTuber Chung Chia-po in one of his videos. (YouTube screenshot)

Taiwanese YouTuber Chung Chia-po in one of his videos. (YouTube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese YouTuber Chung Chia-po (鍾佳播) received a backlash from fans for uploading a video on Instagram that taught people how to “reserve” a YouBike.

In the video, Chung, creator of the “I Got All Day” comedy YouTube channel, said that by turning the bike seat around, people can make it seem as if the bike is broken, discouraging other people from using it, CNA reported . However, the video triggered a backlash from fans, who called the trick an abuse of public resources, per UDN .

Taipei Department of Transportation Director Hsieh Ming-hong (謝銘鴻) condemned Chung in a Facebook post, saying Chung had no sense of public morality. “We don’t need this kind of trick! This is a waste of public resources!” he said.

In response, Chung promptly deleted the video and released an apology video, saying that he will be more careful about such uploads in the future and urging people not to copy him, reported the Liberty Times.
Chung Chia-po (鍾佳播)
YouTube
I Got All Day
Hsieh Ming-hong (謝銘鴻)
Taipei Department of Transportation
YouBike
trick
life hack

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei YouBikes to be free for 1st 30 minutes
Taipei YouBikes to be free for 1st 30 minutes
2024/02/27 13:30
Taoyuan's rollout of YouBike 2.0 E facing regulation
Taoyuan's rollout of YouBike 2.0 E facing regulation
2024/02/06 17:14
Taiwan’s DPP mulls change of attitude on TikTok
Taiwan’s DPP mulls change of attitude on TikTok
2024/01/18 13:45
TPP's Ko Wen-je live streams campaign on YouTube
TPP's Ko Wen-je live streams campaign on YouTube
2024/01/11 11:17
YouTube co-founder Steve Chen works to replicate Silicon Valley in Taiwan
YouTube co-founder Steve Chen works to replicate Silicon Valley in Taiwan
2023/12/29 10:48