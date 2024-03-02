Taiwan's National Tsing Hua University pranked by rivals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) was pranked on Friday (March 1) by their rivals from National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU).

The student pranksters drew graffiti on an art piece and tossed around joss paper (paper used for ancestral worship) all over the campus, per CNA. The raid came as NTHU and NYCU kicked off their annual “Meichu Games” sports competition on Friday.



The Dean of Student Affairs at NTHU Chan Hung-lin (詹鴻霖) expressed his disapproval at this year’s pranks by saying: “It is regrettable that some students came to NTHU in the early morning and scattered joss paper, even graffitiing on public artworks commemorating our outstanding alumni,” he said.

Chan said he received an apology from NYCU. Although the raids are conducted by students, it is uncertain whether the sports teams or individual students were involved this year, he said.

Per tradition, students from both schools will “raid” each other’s campuses before the Meichu Games and do pranks, reported Liberty Times.

NYCU said that each year students have a different idea of how far to go. “However, students must still respect their rivals while supporting their own school,” it added.