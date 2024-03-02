TSMC recruits 6,000 employees in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) plans to recruit 6,000 new employees during the year, reports said Saturday (March 2).

The recruits will work at fabs and offices in Taiwan, including Hsinchu, Taoyuan, Miaoli, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung. However, the campaign will not cover overseas factories of the world’s largest contract chipmaker, per CNA.

TSMC held the launch ceremony for its first Japanese fab in Kumamoto on Feb. 24 and is working on new projects in Arizona and Germany. Engineering graduates with master’s degrees can look forward to earning NT$2 million (US$63,300) per year at the start of their career in Taiwan, the company said.

The campus of National Taiwan University (NTU) in Taipei City hosted a job fair for impending graduates Saturday. The event featured a wide range of corporations from TSMC and Dutch semiconductor machinery maker ASML Holding N.V. to financial institutions such as Bank SinoPac.

For TSMC, Saturday’s fair was only the first of 19 campus events across the country. Four online recruitment meetings are also planned, according to the leading chipmaker.