Taiwan Presidential Office guard fatally shoots himself

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A military police officer fatally shot himself while on guard duty outside the Presidential Office in the nation's capital on Friday (March 1).

The 20-year-old soldier surnamed Ku (古) was found shot and rushed to the hospital, per CNA. Doctors declared him dead at 10:25 p.m.

The Military Police Command (MPC) said the soldier belonged to the 221st Military Police Battalion. He shot himself at 9:36 p.m. while on guard duty at the Presidential Office, per Liberty Times.

The MPC said it was deeply saddened about the incident. The unit will assist the deceased’s family with the funeral arrangements, it added.

Due to a shortage of personnel guard posts often have a heavy workload, reported UDN. Daily training and psychological pressures are also high, it added.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪) said the MPC will investigate the incident while also stepping up psychological counseling efforts.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995 (English and Chinese service available).

Foreign residents can also call the Community Services Center for urgent mental health advice (English and Chinese service available) on 02-2836-8134 during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and on 0932-594-578 after hours.