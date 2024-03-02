Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Presidential Office guard fatally shoots himself

Military says soldier killed himself while on duty but motive unknown

  256
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/02 14:30
An ambulance arrives at the Presidential Office to take the soldier to the hospital. (CNA photo)

An ambulance arrives at the Presidential Office to take the soldier to the hospital. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A military police officer fatally shot himself while on guard duty outside the Presidential Office in the nation's capital on Friday (March 1).

The 20-year-old soldier surnamed Ku (古) was found shot and rushed to the hospital, per CNA. Doctors declared him dead at 10:25 p.m.

The Military Police Command (MPC) said the soldier belonged to the 221st Military Police Battalion. He shot himself at 9:36 p.m. while on guard duty at the Presidential Office, per Liberty Times.

The MPC said it was deeply saddened about the incident. The unit will assist the deceased’s family with the funeral arrangements, it added.

Due to a shortage of personnel guard posts often have a heavy workload, reported UDN. Daily training and psychological pressures are also high, it added.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Lin Yu-chan (林聿禪) said the MPC will investigate the incident while also stepping up psychological counseling efforts.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at 1925, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995 (English and Chinese service available).

Foreign residents can also call the Community Services Center for urgent mental health advice (English and Chinese service available) on 02-2836-8134 during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday) and on 0932-594-578 after hours.
Military police
Suicide
Presidential Palace
Military Police Command (MPC)

RELATED ARTICLES

Taichung police chief dies in suspected suicide
Taichung police chief dies in suspected suicide
2024/02/04 17:37
Police respond to damning report on suicide rates among staff
Police respond to damning report on suicide rates among staff
2024/01/18 13:30
Report shows 22 suicides in Taiwan police force in 4 years
Report shows 22 suicides in Taiwan police force in 4 years
2024/01/17 16:55
Study looks at links between Chinese drills and Taiwan suicides, searches for emigration
Study looks at links between Chinese drills and Taiwan suicides, searches for emigration
2023/12/29 12:00
Taiwan military police head off leadership decapitation
Taiwan military police head off leadership decapitation
2023/12/27 17:31