Taiwan Army plans missile tests off southeast coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army is scheduling live-fire missile tests off the southeast coast to start later this month, reports said Saturday (March 2).

The exercises will include AGM-114 Hellfire, Thunderbolt-2000, Stinger, and TOW missiles, the Liberty Times reported. The Jiupeng military base in Pingtung County is at the center of the tests, though the trajectory of the missiles is expected to cover an area over the ocean just east of the coast.

The first series of tests is scheduled for March 25-29, with a second series timed for April 11-19. The firing of TOW missiles at seabound targets is expected to take place Aug. 26-28.

Army attack helicopters plan to shoot Hellfire missiles at ground targets. In April, artillery soldiers will fire the Taiwanese-made Thunderbolt-2000 missiles at targets at sea.

The dates mentioned by the military also cover preparatory work, with the precise days of the missile tests to be announced later, the report said.