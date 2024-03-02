Alexa
Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval vessels

Nation deployed resources to monitor Chinese activity

  120
By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/03/02 11:19
"National security and defense is the responsibility of all!" according to the latest Taiwan Ministry of National Defense handout. (MND phot...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (March 1) and the same time on Saturday (March 2).

Four of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). The MND said it monitored the situation and responded by deploying appropriate resources and forces.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

(MND photo)
