First ferret-badger with rabies in south Taiwan detected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Animal and Plant Health Inspection Agency (APHIA) confirmed a ferret-badger had contracted rabies in Checheng Township, Pingtung County on Monday (Feb. 26), marking the first time rabies has been reported in the area.

The young ferret-badger was spotted by locals on Monday (Feb. 26), CNA reported. Pingtung County Livestock Disease Control and Prevention captured the animal and observed that it exhibited abnormal behavior and was aggressive.

On Wednesday (Feb. 28), the ferret-badger died while in quarantine. It was sent to the Veterinary Research Institute for further research on Friday (March 1), which confirmed the animal had rabies.

APHIA said there have been rabies cases in 94 towns and 10 counties. It added 172 animals have been tested so far this year, 15 of which were found to have rabies, with a positive rate of nearly 10%, it said, per Liberty Times.

APHIA said its Pingtung branch would need to further improve monitoring and called on the public to report any dead wild animals they found.