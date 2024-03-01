Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy and Rutte sign security deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte signed a security guarantee deal in the Ukrainian northeastern frontline city of Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said once again that he would not accept any decision that would involve German soldiers in the war in Ukraine, including sending Taurus missiles to the war-torn country.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, March 1.

Russia ready to hand over crash victims' bodies to Ukraine

Russia is ready to hand over the bodies of the victims of a January military plane crash to Ukraine, the RIA news agency cited Russian human rights official Tatyana Moskalkova as saying.

According to Moskalkova, she was in touch with Ukrainian officials regarding the matter of the bodies.

Moscow accused Kyiv of downing the Ilyushin Il-76 plane in Russia's Belgorod region and killing 74 people on board, including 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers en route to be swapped for Russian prisoners of war. It has not presented evidence.

Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied that it shot down the plane and has challenged Moscow's account of who was on board and what happened.

Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets reiterated Kyiv's call for a transparent investigation into the crash conducted by international experts allowed to access the crash site.

Ukraine and Netherlands sign bilateral security agreement

The leaders of Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a security guarantee deal in the northeastern Ukrainian frontline city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that the document includes €2 billion ($2.16 billion) in military aid from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defense assistance over the next ten years.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Rutte for this agreement, which will strengthen the protection of Ukraine, including the city of Kharkiv, where we met today," Zelenskyy said.

"According to the document, the Netherlands also supports Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO," he added.

Now, Ukraine has security agreements with seven countries: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy and the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands would also donate an additional €150 million to a Czech initiative to buy ammunition for Ukraine from countries around the world, Rutte announced during a visit to Ukraine.

The additional pledge takes the total sum the Netherlands will donate to the initiative to €250 million.

Scholz digs in over against sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he would not accept any decision that would involve German soldiers in the war in Ukraine, reacting to reported British criticism of his reluctance to arm Kyiv with long-range Taurus missiles.

"I will not support any decision that results in German soldiers somehow being involved in a military operation in connection with Russia's terrible war against Ukraine," Scholz said in Munich.

The UK has privately urged Germany to provide the missiles and expressed irritation at Scholz's comments about British activity in Ukraine, the media outlet Politico reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier, Scholz was already reluctant to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles, which have a reach of 500 kilometers, facing down calls from within his own coalition to send them.

Last week, Germany's Bundestag voted against sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Russia says it test fired Yars nuclear ballistic missile

Russia's Defense Ministry said it had successfully test-fired a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying multiple nuclear weapons.

The 23-meter-long RS-24 (Yars) missile is designed to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs), which allow the missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads at different targets.

Russia has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, closely followed by the United States. Together, Russia and the United States control more than 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

Russia has about 5,889 nuclear warheads while the United States has about 5,244, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Of those, Russia and the United States each have about 1,670 strategic nuclear warheads deployed.

