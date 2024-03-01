Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Maximizing the Value of Focus Groups Strategies for Effective Qualitative Research

The recent “Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market is valued at approximately USD 24.93 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.86% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Maritime Surveillance and Intervention refers to the monitoring and control activities conducted in maritime domains to ensure safety, security, and compliance with laws and regulations. It involves the use of various technologies and resources to observe and manage maritime activities, especially in coastal waters and exclusive economic zones (EEZ).

Maritime surveillance and intervention efforts often rely on a combination of technologies and systems, including radar, satellite imagery, automatic identification systems (AIS), sonar, and other sensor networks. These technologies enable the collection of real-time data, identification of vessels, tracking of their movements, and detection of anomalies or potential security risks. The Maritime Surveillance and Intervention market is expanding because of factors such as rising seaborne trade, increasing maritime security concerns and military modernization.

The expansion of the maritime surveillance and intervention market is anticipated to be fueled by the increase in marine trade and goods. Using ships to transport goods over water is referred to as maritime trade. As it can handle many products in a single trip, sea transport is more economical and environmentally friendly than other long-distance commodity shipping techniques. These advantages of sea-borne trade have increased the need for maritime surveillance and intervention to ensure a sufficient reaction to any emerging marine safety or security scenario.

According to the According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report Maritime Transport 2021, the total number of ships in the world’s commercial shipping fleet, which includes bulk carriers, oil tankers, container ships, general cargo ships, and other types of ships, has reached 2, 134,640 (thousand dead-weight tonnestons) in 2021., an increase of 3.04% from 2, 071, 638 in 2020. Further, According to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the growth of the world’s maritime trade would decelerate, reaching 1.4% in 2022. It is anticipated to expand at a 2.1% yearly rate from 2023 to 2027. Thus, the rising seaborne trade is driving the market growth. In addition, the development of upgraded MSI aircraft to deliver optimized surveillance and intervention facilities and the rising adoption of robotic technology are creating new opportunities for market growth. However, Environmental and Weather Conditions and stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the dominance of key market players, rising maritime trade, rising technological advancements, rising investment in military modernization projects, and supportive regulatory compliance norms in the region. Whereas, Europe is projected to have significant growth in the market owing to factors such as the established maritime industry in the region, and rising trade activities in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bharat Electronics Limited

Dassault Aviation SA

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

Indra Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Northrop Grumman

Naval Group

OSI Systems, Inc.

Smiths Group plc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, The Spanish aerospace and defense firm Elecnor Deimos launched the Neptune CubeSat, a satellite for marine monitoring. This Elecnor Deimos satellite is entirely dedicated to marine surveillance, using cutting-edge technologies such as 3D printing, the use of novel materials such as ULTEM artificial intelligence, and intelligent sensorization. It has cutting-edge information technology that can use artificial intelligence to examine millions of data points collected by ground stations.

In December 2022, Unseenlabs, a supplier of space-based RF monitoring for Maritime Domain Awareness, launched BRO-8, the eighth satellite in its constellation. As part of the Transporter-6 Mission, BRO-8 was launched by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in January 2023.

Global Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: System, Services, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System:

Detectors

Combat Management Systems

Surveillance and Tracking

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Others

By Services:

Risk Assessment and Investigation

Maintenance and Support

Security Management

Others

By Application:

Port and Critical Infrastructure Facility

Vessel Security

Coastal Surveillance

Search and Rescue

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

