Robotics in Shipbuilding Market Crafting Connections Building Effective Focus Group Research Strategies

Global Robotics in Shipbuilding Market is valued at approximately USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Robotics in shipbuilding refers to the application of robotic systems and automation technologies in the construction and assembly of ships. It involves the use of advanced robotic tools, machinery, and computer-controlled systems to streamline and optimize various shipbuilding processes.

The integration of robotics in shipbuilding brings numerous benefits, including increased productivity, improved precision, enhanced worker safety, reduced construction time, and better overall quality of the vessels. It enables shipyards to optimize operations, streamline workflows, and meet the growing demands of the maritime industry. The Robotics in the Shipbuilding market is expanding because of factors such as increased usage of robotics to plug labor gap in the shipbuilding industry and increasing shipbuilding demand.

The shipbuilding industry has historically relied on specialized workers for tasks including cutting, welding, and painting. Therefore, shipbuilders are embracing robot technology to save time and money. Additionally, robot technology is remarkably efficient and is demonstrating its ability to eliminate the labour shortage in the shipbuilding industry. For instance, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) developed an innovative strategy in January 2023 to address the persistent manpower and talent shortages in the shipbuilding industry. The shipyard said that it has started implementing a collaborative robot-based automatic welding technology. In addition, the use of automation to streamline processes and the rise in demand for collaborative robotics and rising technological advancement in robotics technology is further creating lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, high initial investment and maintenance cost stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Robotics in Shipbuilding Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to factors such as an increase in shipbuilding activities in the region, rising investment in the adoption of automation technologies, and rising research and development projects in the region. Whereas, Europe is projected to grow significantly owing to factors such as the rising adoption of robotics technology in the industry, the rising development of new technologies in the region.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Robotics in Shipbuilding Market:

ABB Group, a global leader in robotics and automation technology, has made substantial contributions to the shipbuilding industry through its innovative solutions. ABB’s robots are designed for a wide range of tasks, including welding, painting, and assembly, which are critical in ship construction. The company’s focus on digitalization and sustainability has led to the development of energy-efficient robots that reduce waste and increase productivity. ABB’s ability to integrate its robotics solutions with IoT and AI technologies has further solidified its position as a market leader, enabling shipbuilders to achieve higher levels of automation and operational excellence.

Yaskawa America, Inc., part of the global Yaskawa Electric Corporation, has excelled in the shipbuilding market through its Motoman robotics line. Known for their reliability and precision, Yaskawa’s robots are adept at handling heavy payloads, making them ideal for tasks like heavy welding and material handling in shipyards. Yaskawa’s commitment to innovation is evident in its continuous improvement of robot mobility and flexibility, allowing for more complex shipbuilding processes to be automated. Additionally, the company’s focus on customer service and custom solutions has helped it maintain a strong position in the market.

Staubli International AG, renowned for its high-speed precision robots, has carved out a niche in the shipbuilding industry by focusing on applications that require utmost accuracy, such as painting and finishing work. Staubli’s robots are designed to operate in challenging environments, including those with high levels of dust and moisture, common in shipyards. The company’s emphasis on modular design allows for easy integration into existing shipbuilding workflows, enabling shipbuilders to upgrade their operations with minimal disruption.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, The South Korean shipbuilding company Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering developed a collaborative robot (cobot) to boost productivity. Cobots are robots designed specifically for face-to-face interaction with humans in public spaces or other settings where humans and robots coexist.

In July 2023, Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Italian robotics firm Comau have a contract for the development of robots and other solutions for use in heavy construction and other applications. At the Fincantieri shipyard, the two corporations would collaborate to create and test novel applications.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Others

By Application:

Handling

Welding

Assembling

Inspection

Others

By Lifting Capacity:

Less than 500 kg

500 to 1000 kg

Over 1000 kg

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

