Air Crane Helicopter Market Humanizing Research Making an Impact with Effective Focus Group Strategies

The Air Crane helicopter is a heavy-lift helicopter designed for aerial firefighting and other heavy-lift operations. It is one of the most powerful and versatile helicopters. They are used for a variety of industrial tasks such as logging, building, firefighting, and other heavy lifting. They move large items, install rooftop components, work on utility construction projects, carry weights that are attached to long cables or slings, and more. The key factors driving the market growth are expanding firefighting operations, rising disaster relief and humanitarian missions, growing infrastructure development projects, and rising demand in defense and military applications that anticipated to create a lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising government initiatives and investments in air crane helicopter are anticipated to support the market growth. For instance, October 2022, The United States Army acquired two new Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters to supplement its heavy-lift transport helicopter force. The Army has given The Boeing Company a USD 136 million contract to manufacture four CH-47F Block II helicopters in 2021. The Army has also announced a USD 63 million Lot 2 acquisition, bringing the total number of heavy-lift helicopters contracted to six. Additionally, growing technological advancement is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the high operational and maintenance costs stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Air Crane Helicopter Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising demand for oil and gas operations, growing demand for natural disaster relief operations, and rising construction and infrastructure development activities. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increase in infrastructure development and building projects. Heavy machinery and material transportation are required for these projects, growing demand for military operations, and supportive government initiative and investment in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Airbus Helicopters SAS (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Textron Inc. (U.S.)

Columbia Helicopters Incorporated (Canada)

Air crane Inc. (U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Rostec (Russia)

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (India)

Kaman Corporation (U.S.)

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Air Crane Helicopter Systems Market:

Airbus Helicopters SAS (France) is renowned for its versatile and efficient helicopter models, particularly in heavy-lift operations. The company’s emphasis on sustainability and innovation has led to the development of eco-friendly helicopters, boasting advancements in fuel efficiency and reduced emissions. Their global presence and robust service network ensure reliable support for industrial applications worldwide, making them a preferred choice for complex air crane operations.

The Boeing Company (U.S.) brings its longstanding expertise in aerospace to the industrial air crane market, offering helicopters known for their durability and high payload capacity. Boeing’s helicopters are equipped with cutting-edge technology for precision lifting and placement, essential in construction and disaster relief operations. Their commitment to research and development continuously pushes the boundaries of what is possible in heavy-lifting operations, ensuring that Boeing remains at the forefront of the market.

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy) specializes in combining design excellence with technological innovation, producing helicopters that are not only capable but also highly efficient and versatile. Leonardo’s focus on customer-centric solutions has led to customizable helicopters that can be adapted to a wide range of industrial needs, from firefighting to offshore operations. The company’s dedication to safety and reliability, along with its strategic partnerships, positions Leonardo as a key player in the industry, driving advancements in air crane capabilities.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, The UH-60M Black Hawk, the 5,000th “Hawk” version helicopter, was just delivered to the American army by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin business. For an extended period, this helicopter anticipated to offer medium-lift assistance to both the American military and foreign operators.

Global Air Crane Helicopter Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered : Endurance, Application, End User, Region

: Endurance, Application, End User, Region Regional Scope : North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Endurance

Up to 15,000 Feet

Above 15,000 Feet

By Application

Power Line Construction

Aerial Firefighting

Oil & Gas

Logistics Operations

Others

By End User

Civil & Commercial

Military

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

