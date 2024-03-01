ASML launches Taiwan campus recruitment drive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dutch semiconductor machinery maker ASML Holding N.V. is planning to recruit 400 new employees on Taiwanese campuses, reports said Friday (March 1).

The company is a major equipment supplier to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker. In February, top ASML executives visited Taiwan, reportedly in a bid to promote its next-generation extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography system.

The company’s latest recruitment drive is set to include five campus job fairs, eight campus presentation meetings, and an online seminar for female professional talent, per CNA. The campaign starting Saturday (March 2) will emphasize a sustainable environment for the first time, including in the choice of promotional materials at the campus events.

Staff from the smart manufacturing, supply chain management, customer support, and R&D support departments will be on hand to talk to interested students, ASML said. The event is also scheduled to hold discussions of the latest trends in the semiconductor industry.

Female engineers and managers will share their experiences at a “Women at ASML” online event in April. The manufacturer, which employs more than 4,000 people in Taiwan, said it offered competitive salaries and generous bonuses.