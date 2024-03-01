Taiwan soldier still unable to leave Nauru

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese soldier remains unable to leave the Pacific Island nation of Nauru more than a month after he was placed under investigation on suspicion of burning the country’s flag.

The incident is alleged to have occurred as the soldier destroyed documents in preparation for Taiwan’s exit from Nauru after it severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan in January. On Friday (March 1), Taiwan’s foreign ministry reiterated that the soldier had burned documents in the interest of national security, and said he remained under investigation by local police for the alleged flag destruction, per CNA.

The foreign ministry said it had hired a lawyer for the soldier, and said it hopes to return him home as soon as possible. The ministry said the accused remains unable to leave Nauru, though can move freely within the 21 square kilometer country, and has not had his communications restricted.

The foreign ministry added citizens of Nauru were providing the man with assistance and keeping him safe.

Friday’s comments follow the foreign ministry’s denouncement of the video that kicked off the controversy in late January, which Pacific Islands media reported showed the Taiwanese soldier committing the alleged flag desecration. After the video surfaced, the foreign ministry said the video was a “false report” produced by those with “ill intentions.”