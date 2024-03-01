Cordierite Market Deciphering Consumer Decision-Making the Role of Ethnography Techniques

The recent “Cordierite Market”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Cordierite Market is valued approximately at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Cordierite is a mineral and ceramic material that exhibits excellent thermal stability, low thermal expansion, and high resistance to thermal shock. It is composed primarily of magnesium, aluminum, and silica, making it a versatile material for various applications. Cordierite is widely used in industries such as automotive, electronics, catalysis, and refractories, due to its exceptional properties, including high-temperature resistance, low density, electrical insulation, and thermal insulation. The driving factors boosting the market growth are growing construction market and rising demand for ceramic filters.

According to Statista, the global construction industry is anticipated to witness consistent revenue growth in the coming years, with projections indicating that it will more than double in size by 2030 compared to its 2020 value. In 2020, the construction market reached a value of USD 6.4 trillion, and it is expected to expand to USD 14.4 trillion by 2030. Another driving factor is rising demand for ceramic filters. Cordierite-based ceramic filters are widely used in various applications, including water filtration, air purification, and molten metal filtration. Moreover, advancements in manufacturing processes and increasing water and air treatment needs is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market. However, the high manufacturing cost and limited availability of raw materials such as clay, talc and alumina stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Cordierite Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to strong automotive industry, established industrial infrastructure, and growing investments in infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising automotive production, increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability, and increasing focus on energy efficiency. For instance, cordierite-based products, such as heat exchangers and ceramic filters, are vital for energy-efficient systems and clean energy technologies.

Major market player included in this report are:

Denso Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Elementis plc

Corning Inc.

NGK Insulators

TOTO Ltd.

Vesuvius Plc

United Microelectronics Corporation

CoorsTek Inc.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Cordierite Market:

Denso Corporation, a global automotive components manufacturer, leverages its expertise in thermal technology to produce high-quality cordierite components for catalytic converters and other automotive applications. Denso’s focus on sustainability and efficiency has driven its R&D efforts toward developing cordierite products that enhance vehicle performance while reducing environmental impact. The company’s global reach and commitment to innovation have solidified its position in the market.

NGK Insulators is renowned for its advanced ceramics technology, including cordierite-based products. NGK’s cordierite materials are critical in various industrial applications, such as insulators in electrical equipment and substrates in catalytic converters. The company’s commitment to quality and its ability to meet the specific needs of its customers through customized solutions have made it a preferred supplier in the industrial cordierite market. NGK Insulators’ extensive research in material science and engineering underscores its market leadership.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), though primarily known as a semiconductor foundry, has made significant strides in the industrial cordierite market through its involvement in electronic packaging materials. UMC’s foray into this sector is marked by the use of cordierite ceramics in electronic substrates, which are critical for thermal management in electronic devices. The company’s investment in cutting-edge technology and its strategic partnerships have enabled it to offer high-performance, reliable solutions to its customers.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Denso Corporation and United Semiconductor Japan Co., Ltd. have established a collaborative partnership to jointly manufacture insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). This partnership aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both companies to enhance the production and development of IGBTs, which are crucial components used in various industries such as automotive, industrial equipment, and renewable energy systems.

In April 2023, Kyocera Corporation has revealed its plan to acquire 37 acres of land at the Minami Isahaya Industrial Park in Isahaya City, Nagasaki Prefecture, for the establishment of a new smart factory. This strategic move aims to enhance Kyocera’s manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing demand for its innovative products.

Global Cordierite Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered : Type, Application, Region

: Type, Application, Region Regional Scope : North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Sintered

Porous

By Application:

Automotive Parts

Deodorization, Deoxidation Smoke Extraction

Ceramic Kilns

Infrared Radiators

Electric Insulators

Welding Strip Rings

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @

