Thermoplastic Pipe Market Importance of Competitive Intelligence Understanding Your Industry and Competitors

The recent “Thermoplastic Pipe Market”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Thermoplastic pipes are a type of piping system constructed of thermoplastic materials that soften and reconstruct when heated and solidify when cold. They are widely used in various industries for the transportation of liquids, gases, and even solids. The growing use of offshore oil and gas drilling is a major driver of the worldwide thermoplastic pipe industry. The thermoplastic pipe is ideal for the oil and gas market as well as other application areas such as the chemical sector, mining & dredging sector, and municipal due to several properties including flexibility, exceptional chemical resistance, low maintenance and installation cost, high strength, better flow characteristics, high mechanical damage resistance, and ability to operate at a higher temperature. Another factor driving the market growth is rising infrastructure development, increasing focus on water management and conservation, and supportive government initiatives that are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Moreover, the growth of the Thermoplastic Pipe Market is supported by rising oil and gas production. As oil and gas production increases, there is a need for the development of infrastructure such as pipelines, refineries, and storage facilities. Thermoplastic pipes are widely used in these applications due to their corrosion resistance, durability, and lightweight nature. The growing demand for infrastructure to support rising oil and gas production drives the need for thermoplastic pipes. According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) publication “Oil 2020- Analysis,” global oil production capacity is expected to exceed 5.9 million barrels per day by 2025. Additionally, the increasing number of horizontal wells during oil and gas activities is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of using high-grade thermoplastic composite pipes stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of key market players, Ongoing oil & gas production activities, rising mining, quarrying, increasing investments to improve water & wastewater treatment infrastructure and oil & gas exploration activities, and extracting oil & gas activities in the region Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the supportive government initiatives for wastewater treatment and modernization of existing thermal power plant, enhancement of existing mining infrastructure, rise in demand for thermoplastic pipes in the chemicals industry, and enhancement of existing oil & gas fields and deepwater exploration plants.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pipelife Nederland BV

Airborne Oil & Gas BV

Master Tech Company FZC

Future Pipe Industries

AMIANTIT Service GmbH

Aetna Plastics Corporation

Cosmoplast Industry Co

F.W Webb Company

Tianjin Jingtong Pipeline Technology Co. Ltd

BioCote Limited

Pipelife Nederland BV stands out for its commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions in the thermoplastic pipe industry. With a focus on research and development, Pipelife has introduced a range of eco-friendly and high-performance piping systems tailored for diverse industrial applications. Their products are renowned for durability, efficiency, and environmental friendliness, catering to sectors such as water management, energy, and construction. The company’s strategic investments in technology and global distribution networks have bolstered its market presence and customer base.

AMIANTIT Service GmbH has carved a niche in the market through its expertise in composite pipe manufacturing. The company specializes in offering corrosion-resistant and lightweight pipes, ideal for challenging industrial environments like oil and gas, chemical processing, and water treatment. AMIANTIT’s focus on quality and customization has earned it a reputation for reliability and excellence. Its global reach, combined with a strategy of continuous improvement and innovation, has enabled the company to meet the evolving needs of its international clientele effectively.

F.W. Webb Company is distinguished by its extensive product range and exceptional service in the thermoplastic pipe sector. As a leading supplier, F.W. Webb provides comprehensive solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. The company’s strength lies in its vast distribution network, technical expertise, and customer-centric approach. F.W. Webb’s commitment to quality and its ability to offer tailored solutions have made it a preferred partner for customers across various industries.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Thermoplastic Pipe Market:

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, TechnipFMC acquired all of Magma Global’s outstanding shares; the business will use Magma Global’s technology to make Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCPs) out of PEEK polymer. TechnipFMC will combine Magma Global’s expertise with its flexible pipe technology to develop a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) for use in Brazil’s pre-salt areas.

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Polymer Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Polymer Type:

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Municipal

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Key questions answered in this report

What is the growth potential of the market?

Which product segments account for the largest share?

Which regional markets will develop as pioneers in the future?

Which application areas will show strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the industry in the future?

What are the most important challenges that the market may face in the future?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key trends that will fully influence the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the market?

