Taiwan’s China Airlines plans flights to Kagoshima

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) will start flights to the Japanese city of Kagoshima from May 7 in its latest effort to link Taiwan with the island of Kyushu, reports said Friday (March 1).

Taiwan’s main carrier already services Fukuoka in the north and launched flights to Kumamoto in central Kyushu earlier this year, per CNA. The latter city has gained exposure in Taiwan due to the opening ceremony for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) first Japan fab in the same prefecture on Feb. 24.

The Kagoshima route will see two flights a week, each Tuesday and Saturday, bringing the total for Kyushu to 22 per week. The city is sometimes described as the “Naples of the Eastern World” due to its location on the sea and close to a volcano, Sakurajima.

Beginning Saturday (March 2), CAL is also expanding services to Nagoya from seven to 11 flights a week. Hiroshima will welcome five CAL flights a week instead of the current four beginning April 30.

The post-COVID recovery also saw CAL adding flights to a variety of other destinations around the world, the report said. The airline said it would increase flights to Bangkok to 28 per week from March 31, and to Palau to four a week from July 18.