Taiwan experiences cold surge, but sunny weather ahead

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a “cold surge advisory” on Friday (March 1) as winds from China buffeted Taiwan.

CWB forecaster Lee Meng-hsuan (李孟軒) forecast temperatures as low as 8 C on Friday evening in Hsinchu and Miaoli counties. Even so, he promised there would be sunshine ahead, per CNA.

The orange signal covers the north of Taiwan and indicates sustained “very cold conditions.” Taichung County was said to be “cold” and given a yellow signal.

There were also strong wind advisories up until Saturday (March 2) morning for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Hengchun Peninsula, Lanyu and Ludao Islands, Penghu County, Kinmen, and Matsu.

Lee said the eastward movement of cloud cover from south China would also bring rain to most areas, especially in northern and central regions.