Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market Gleaming Insights The Radiance of Latest Rising Trends Worldwide | Braun Medical, Caliber Therapeutics Inc

The recent “Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market is valued at approximately USD 642.0 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Drug-coated balloon catheters, alternatively referred to as drug-eluted balloon catheters, are specifically designed medical devices used to expand narrowed coronary arteries.

They are primarily utilized in the treatment of in-stent restenosis (ISR), a condition characterized by the re-narrowing of a previously stented coronary artery. These catheters are coated with a drug that is released into the artery during the dilation process, helping to prevent further blockages and promote long-term artery patency. The Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market is being driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the rising geriatric population leading to cardiovascular diseases.

According to the World Health Organization’s 2021 data, there is a projected increase in the proportion of individuals aged 60 years and older worldwide. This demographic is expected to grow from 12% in 2015 to 22% by 2050. Along with this, rising prevelance of cardiacvasular diseases is further diving the market growth, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, 18.2 million adults 20 and older have a cardiac problem. Statistics show that about 805,000 Americans experience heart attacks annually. According to the US National Library of Medicine National Institute of Health, there were 10,581 cases of cardiovascular operations conducted in 2014 and by year 2040, it is expected that this number would slowly rise to 15,501 cases, an increase of nearly 46.5%..

These figures underscore the pressing need for advancements in heart-related surgical procedures. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease highlights the importance of developing innovative approaches and technologies to address this urgent global health concern. Thus, the increasing aging population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases fuel the growth of the market. In addition, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and innovations in drug-coated balloons create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the stringent regulatory policies related to product approval hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising government expenditure on health care and the availability of various major manufacturers, the launch of new, technologically advanced devices, and favorable reimbursement regulations in the region. Asia Pacific is considered the fastest growing region during the forecasted period due to a rise in healthcare expenditure as well as an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular disorders in the region.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Drug-coated Balloon Catheter Market:

B. Braun Medical Inc. has been recognized for its commitment to innovation and safety in the development of DCB catheters. Their products are designed to minimize patient discomfort while maximizing treatment efficacy, particularly in the treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD). B. Braun’s focus on patient-specific solutions and a strong global distribution network have been pivotal to its success.

Biosensors International Group Ltd stands out for its pioneering work in the integration of biodegradable polymers and drug-eluting technologies. Their approach has significantly improved post-procedural outcomes and reduced the rate of restenosis, setting new standards for patient care in vascular interventions. The company’s dedication to clinical research and its ability to rapidly adapt to market needs have been key drivers of its growth.

BIOTRONIK has distinguished itself with its highly reliable and technologically advanced DCB catheters that cater to a wide range of cardiovascular conditions. Their products are renowned for precision, durability, and the ability to deliver targeted therapy with minimal side effects. BIOTRONIK’s investment in digital health solutions and remote patient monitoring technologies has further enhanced the therapeutic value of their DCB catheters, offering a holistic approach to patient care.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Concept Medical Inc. achieved a significant milestone with the MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) as it received clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) program. This clearance allows for the use of the innovative SCB in the treatment of small vessels (SV) located within coronary arteries.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

