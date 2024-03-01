Digital Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Market’s Luminary The Shimmering Course of Latest Trends

The recent “Digital Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Market”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Digital Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Market is valued at approximately USD 968.3 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The digital pharmaceutical supply chain management market refers to the utilization of digital technologies and solutions to optimize and streamline the processes involved in the procurement, distribution, and inventory management of pharmaceutical products, aiming to enhance efficiency, traceability, and visibility throughout the supply chain. The Digital Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Market is being driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of mobile-based healthcare services and the emergence of cloud-based solutions.

The pharmaceutical supply chain has been transformed by AI-based solutions because they offer actionable insights that enhance visibility, service quality, and the customer experience. Pharmaceutical enterprises are assisted by logistics management platforms in smoothly facilitating immediate delivery, which leads to increased logistics efficiency through automation and digitization. According to our world in data Annual global corporate investment in artificial Intelligence in 2020 was 125.15 billion and in 2021 was 176.47 billion. Thus, increasing investment in AI and increasing smartphone users fuel the growth of the market. In addition to immediate access to medical supplies and investment in technologies of digital pharmaceutical supply chain create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of digital healthcare supply chain management solutions hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Digital Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the adoption of technical innovations that lower supply chain management costs and the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to more accurately analyse and forecast supply chain management results. Asia Pacific is considered the fastest growing region during the forecasted period due to the increasing use of mobile base healthcare solutions and increased implementation of technologically advanced solutions of supply chain management.

Major market player included in this report are:

McKesson Corporation

Mediceo Corporation

Palantir Technologies, Inc.

Jump Technologies, Inc.

InterSystems Corporation

Tecsys Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing (SAP)

Infor Inc.

Terso Solutions Inc

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Digital Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Market:

McKesson Corporation stands as a pioneering force, leveraging its extensive network and expertise in healthcare to offer cutting-edge supply chain solutions. By integrating advanced analytics and cloud-based technologies, McKesson ensures real-time inventory management, predictive analytics for demand forecasting, and streamlined distribution processes. Their commitment to innovation not only improves drug availability but also reduces waste and inefficiencies, ensuring medications reach patients in a timely manner.

Palantir Technologies, Inc. brings a unique approach to the market with its advanced data analytics and integration platforms, such as Foundry. Palantir specializes in turning vast amounts of disparate data into actionable insights, enabling better decision-making and operational efficiency. Their technology allows for enhanced traceability and monitoring within the supply chain, crucial for ensuring the integrity and safety of pharmaceutical products. By facilitating secure data sharing among stakeholders, Palantir plays a vital role in mitigating risks and improving responsiveness to market demands.

Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing (SAP) is renowned for its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, which is extensively adopted by pharmaceutical companies worldwide. SAP’s digital supply chain solutions offer unparalleled visibility and control over the entire supply chain, from production to patient. Their platforms support intelligent planning, logistics, and procurement processes, powered by AI and machine learning. SAP’s commitment to innovation helps in optimizing operations, enhancing product lifecycle management, and ensuring compliance with global regulations.

Recent Developments in the Market:

]In October 2022, Oracle, revealed Oracle Cloud SCM, a fresh, sector-specific solution that can support the particular demands of healthcare organisations. By automating procedures, streamlining planning, and enhancing supply chain visibility, the Oracle Cloud SCM system improves patient care.

Global Digital Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Market Report Scope:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Software

Hardware

Services

By Mode of Delivery:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

By Software Modules:

Planning & Analytics

Procurement

Manufacturing

Logistics

Inventory Management

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

