3D Printing Plastics Market CAGR of 24.0%, Research on a Budget Strategies for Cost-Effective Data Collection

The recent “3D Printing Plastics Market”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global 3D Printing Plastics Market is valued at approximately USD 972.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.0% over the forecast period 2023-2030. 3D printing plastics, also known as 3D printing filaments or 3D printing materials are specially formed plastic polymers used in additive manufacturing methods. These polymers are intended to be melted and extruded using a 3D printer to build three-dimensional items layer by layer. Factors such as the increasing development of application-specific grades of 3D printing plastics, high demand from automotive and aerospace industries, and favorable government support are the key factors that are fostering market growth across the globe.

In addition, the growing adoption of additive manufacturing is exhibiting a positive influence on market growth during the estimated period. The increasing adoption of additive manufacturing across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer goods, and education, is driving the demand for 3D printing plastics. Additive manufacturing offers benefits such as design freedom, customization, and rapid prototyping, and 3D printing plastics play a vital role in enabling these capabilities. According to Statista, it was estimated that the projected global additive manufacturing sector accounted for 17% during 2020-2023, which is likely to reach 23.76% during 2023-2025.

Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the 3D Printing Plastics Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the rising demand for bio-based grades of 3D printing plastics, as well as the growing demand for composite grades of 3D printing plastics in various industrial applications present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the environmental concerns regarding the disposal of 3D-printed plastic products and the high manufacturing costs of commercial grades of 3D-printing plastics are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing development of application-specific grades of 3D printing plastics, as well as the growing use of 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector to produce implants and prosthetics. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasting years. The flourishing growth of the various end-use industries, rising demand for bio-based 3D printing plastics grades, increasing government support, along with the rising presence of the key market players are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema Inc.

Envisiontec Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

SABIC

Materialse nv

HP INC.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

PolyOne Corporation

Royal DSM N.V.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial 3D Printing Plastics Market:

3D Systems Corporation has long been a pioneer in 3D printing technologies, with a vast portfolio that spans from healthcare to aerospace applications. In 2024, it continues to lead through its advanced material offerings, particularly in high-performance plastics tailored for industrial applications. The company’s focus on sustainability and the development of eco-friendly materials align with global trends towards environmental responsibility. Its R&D investments have led to breakthroughs in material science, enhancing the durability and functionality of 3D-printed components.

Envisiontec Inc. specializes in precision 3D printing, with a strong emphasis on dental, jewelry, and biofabrication sectors. The company’s proprietary photopolymerization technology stands out for its ability to produce fine details and complex geometries, making it a preferred choice for industries requiring high precision. In 2024, Envisiontec has expanded its plastic materials portfolio to include options that provide exceptional surface finish and mechanical properties, catering to the increasing demand for customized and on-demand production.

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems excels in metal and polymer laser sintering technologies. Its contribution to the industrial 3D printing plastics market is significant, particularly in automotive and aerospace sectors. Eos’s innovative approach to material development, including the introduction of high-temperature plastics and reinforced composites, has opened new avenues for manufacturing complex, lightweight structures. The company’s commitment to quality and performance, along with its collaborative efforts with industry partners, has solidified its position as a leader in additive manufacturing solutions.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021, Henkel and Nexa3D, a manufacturer of ultrafast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced an extension of their cooperation that enable them to supply three new performance photopolymer materials to customers worldwide. Nexa3D’s continued partnership with Henkel makes use of the two companies’ complementary strengths to advance additive manufacturing towards the mass manufacture of useful components for many sectors, while also maximizing the productivity benefits of its NXE 400 3D printer.

By Type:

Photopolymers

ABS & ASA

Polyamide/Nylon

Polylactic acid

Others

By Form:

Filament

Ink

Powder

By End-use:

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

