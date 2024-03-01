Catalyst Carrier Market Research in the Digital Age Strategies for Success | Cabot Corporation, Noritake Co., Limited

The recent “Catalyst Carrier Market ”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Catalyst Carrier Market is valued at approximately USD 440.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A catalyst carrier is a solid material that provides a surface area for catalysts to be deposited or dispersed. Catalyst carriers play a crucial role in catalytic reactions by providing a platform for catalysts to interact with reactant molecules and facilitate chemical reactions. The Catalyst Carrier Market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing demand for catalysts, rising consumption of petroleum derivatives, and stringent regulations associated with petroleum treatment, coupled with industrial growth and infrastructure development.

In addition, the increasing government initiatives for promoting green chemistry are acting as a key driving factor for market growth during the estimated period. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had introduced various initiatives to encourage green chemistry such as the Green Chemistry Challenge, the Green Chemistry Design Center, and the Green Chemistry Research and Development Forum. Also, according to Statista, it was estimated that the green chemistry sector was worth around USD 85.6 billion, which is a rise from USD 69.9 billion in 2018.

Accordingly, the growing trend of green chemistry is expected to drive the demand for catalyst carriers that are made from sustainable materials. Moreover, the rise in research and development-related activities in the catalyst carrier, as well as the surging demand for efficient catalysis across all industrial verticals present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the volatility in prices of raw materials used for the production of catalyst carriers and the incorporation of advanced technologies in chemical synthesis are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Catalyst Carrier Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high demand for catalysts, rising technological advancements, and increasing focus on energy efficiency. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasting years. Growing environmental regulations, rapid industrial growth, and infrastructure development, as well as growing demand for cleaner fuels and stringent emission regulations, are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Clariant

Cabot Corporation

Saint Gobain Group

Noritake Co., Limited

CeramTec GmbH

Almatis B.V.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Sasol Limited

Petrogas International

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Catalyst Carrier Market:

Cabot Corporation has been at the forefront of developing high-performance catalyst carriers that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of catalytic processes. Their expertise in material science and engineering allows them to produce carriers with precise porosity and surface area, tailored to specific catalytic reactions. This customization capability has positioned Cabot as a preferred partner for industries seeking to optimize their catalytic processes for better yields and lower environmental impact.

Noritake Co., Limited, traditionally known for its fine ceramics, has leveraged its expertise in advanced ceramics to create durable and highly efficient catalyst carriers. Their carriers are designed to withstand extreme temperatures and corrosive environments, making them ideal for use in harsh industrial conditions. Noritake’s innovative approach to materials technology has enabled the development of carriers that significantly improve the lifespan and stability of catalysts, thereby reducing downtime and maintenance costs for their clients.

Calgon Carbon Corporation specializes in activated carbon and related services, offering a range of catalyst carriers that excel in adsorption capabilities. Their products are critical in environmental applications, particularly in air and water purification processes, where the removal of pollutants is essential. Calgon Carbon’s commitment to sustainability is evident in their development of regenerable carriers, which not only enhance the performance of catalytic systems but also contribute to environmental conservation by minimizing waste.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2023, BASF SE announced the introduction of the PuriCycle, a novel catalyst-based product. This new item includes brand-new catalysts and adsorbent solutions. Additionally, it cleans pyrolysis oil, which is made from waste plastic, of contaminants.

In April 2021, Unifrax introduced the “Eco-lytic” catalyst carrier fitted into the vehicle in order to increase the effectiveness of pollution reduction, decrease the consumption of precious metals and raw materials, and lighten the vehicle.

Global Catalyst Carrier Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Carbon-based

Oxides

Zirconia

Other Types

By End-use:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Petrochemicals

Automotive

Other End-Use

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Here are key points to this big story:

