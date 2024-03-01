Core Materials Market Science of Sampling Best Practices for Accurate and Representative Data

The recent “Core Materials Market”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Core Materials Market is valued at approximately USD 1,937.5 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Core materials, in the context of materials manufacturing and engineering, are defined as a class of materials used in composite structures. Typically, these materials are made of engineering materials, including foam, wood, and paper, which are significantly used as the key component in sandwich panel construction.

These panels are major structural materials that is utilized for ships, boats, wind turbines, aircraft, and others. Further, such materials are usually lightweight and have the potential to deliver structural integrity, easiness, and strength to composite products while reducing weight. Hence, core materials find suitable applications in a range of industries, such as marine, automotive, energy, construction, and industrial. Moreover, the demand for memory-based foam materials increased in end-use industries in the past few years, due to a rise in application across car seats, seat foams, and others. Thus, the rising demand for memory foam has become popular, creating a massive opportunity for the expansion of the core materials market across the globe.

The Core Materials Market is expanding because of factors such as the growing demand for lightweight components, growing manufacturing industries, and an increase in the number of patent filings for core materials among global players. In addition, the surging demand for composites across the aerospace sector is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth across the globe. The aerospace sector is considered a significant consumer of core materials and composites, owing to their exceptional properties that meet the industry’s rigid requirements for weight reduction, high strength-to-weight ratio, stiffness, and durability. These core materials find a wide range of applications in aerospace industries, including aircraft structures, fuselages, wings, engine components, interior components, and rotor blades.

As per Statista, it was estimated that the military aircraft and aerospace manufacturing sector generated the revenue of USD 243 billion in 2020, which increased and reached to USD 255.76 billion in 2021.Furthermore, according to the International Journal of Engineering Research & Technology (IJERT), for instance, it is stated that at least 30-40% of modern airframes are presently made of these composites, and this level of adoption is rapidly rising on account of technological advancements in aircraft manufacturing. Similarly, the weight of aircraft components made of composite materials is reduced by nearly 20%. As the aerospace industry continues to prioritize the high strength and weight reduction of aircrafts, the demand for core materials market is poised to grow at a significant rate. Moreover, the emergence of PET foam, as well as the government stimulus packages and tax incentives present numerous growth prospects over the anticipated years. However, the rising concerns for sustainable production of core materials and the high cost of the foam are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Core Materials Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022, owing to the rise in demand for honeycomb core materials from the aerospace and wind energy industries, along with growing demand for lightweight core materials in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasting years. Factors such as the increased wind energy installation and increased transportation sector are significantly propelling the market demand across the region, particularly in China and India.

Major market players included in this report are:

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

Plascore Incorporated (U.S.)

Euro-Composites S.A. (Luxembourg)

Diab Group (Sweden)

3A Composites (Switzerland)

Gurit Holding AG (Switzerland)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

The Gill Corporation (U.S.)

Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Core Materials Market:

Armacell International S.A., headquartered in Luxembourg, is a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams. The company leverages its expertise in material science to develop core materials that enhance the performance and durability of composite structures. Armacell’s commitment to sustainability and its broad product portfolio enable it to serve a wide range of industries, making it a key player in the market.

Sweden’s Diab Group is renowned for its high-performance core materials that are integral to advanced composite structures. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Diab develops materials that are not only lightweight and strong but also contribute to energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact. Its products are crucial in industries where performance and weight reduction are paramount, such as aerospace and marine.

Hexcel Corporation, based in the U.S., is a leading global manufacturer of advanced composite materials for the commercial aerospace, defense, and other industrial markets. Hexcel’s offerings include a wide range of carbon fiber, reinforcements, prepregs, honeycomb, adhesives, and engineered core materials. The company’s focus on technology and innovation allows it to meet the evolving demands of its customers, ensuring its position as a top player in the Industrial Core Materials Market.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2021 , Armacell, a worldwide leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a significant provider of engineered foams, launched a novel family-brand ArmaPET. This innovative and eco-friendly PET-based foam products is likely to be marketed under the family-brand ArmaPET.

, Armacell, a worldwide leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a significant provider of engineered foams, launched a novel family-brand ArmaPET. This innovative and eco-friendly PET-based foam products is likely to be marketed under the family-brand ArmaPET. In June 2021, Diab Group acquired the SABIC’s foam production line, namely ULTEM, incorporating the ULTEM resin-based foam into its current product portfolio under the name of Divinycell U. Diab. This is expected to strengthen the Diab’s position in the market, enabling to offer even more innovating products in the field of core materials.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Foam

Honeycomb

Balsa

By Application:

Marine

Automotive

Aerospace

Energy

Construction

Industrial

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

