Extrusion Coating Market Psychology of Consumer Behavior Understanding the Factors that Drive Purchasing Decisions

Extrusion coating is a process used in the manufacturing industry to apply a thin layer of plastic or molten polymer onto a substrate material, typically paper, cardboard, or metal foil. This process is commonly used to improve the barrier properties, heat salability, and printability of the substrate material. The extrusion coating process involves feeding a polymer resin into an extruder, where it is melted and pressurized. The molten polymer is then extruded through a flat, slit-shaped die to form a continuous film. This film is immediately applied to the moving substrate material, which is typically passed through a nip roll to ensure adhesion and control the coating thickness.

One of the key factors fueling the expansion of the extrusion coating market is the rising demand for food and beverage products throughout the world. The expansion of the market is accelerated by the rise in the use of extrusion coating for flexible packaging of a variety of food products, including meat and poultry, dairy products, and other frozen goods. Additionally, the market for extrusion coating is positively impacted by research and development initiatives, consumer awareness in general, rising urbanization, and the incredible popularity of additive manufacturing processes globally.

However, the growing packaging industry plays a significant role in supporting the growth of the extrusion coating market. Extrusion coating is a process that involves the application of a thin layer of molten plastic onto a substrate, typically paper, paperboard, or plastic films, to enhance its properties and performance. This coated substrate is commonly used in various packaging applications such as flexible packaging, liquid packaging, and food packaging. Thus, the growing packaging industry is anticipated to support market growth during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2020 the flexible packaging market was valued at USD 42.64 billion and it is anticipated to reach USD 56.26 billion by 2025. Additionally, development of bio-based polymers as raw materials is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the increasing carbon footprint stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Extrusion Coating Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of key market players, growing demand in food packaging industry, and rising flexible packaging market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing packaging industry, increase in demand for extrusion coatings in different manufacturing facilities, and rising food packaging market in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dow Chemical (US)

Exxon Mobil (US)

Borealis AG (Austria)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Chevron Phillips (US)

DuPont (US)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US)

Qenos Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

valspar corporation (US)

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Extrusion Coating Market:

Exxon Mobil, a global leader in the energy sector, has leveraged its extensive expertise in chemical manufacturing to offer advanced extrusion coating solutions. The company’s focus on developing eco-friendly and high-performance coating materials has enabled it to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Its investment in research and development has led to the creation of innovative products that offer enhanced protection for a wide range of industrial applications, solidifying its position in the market.

DuPont, known for its science and innovation, has made significant strides in the extrusion coating market through its commitment to sustainability and performance. DuPont’s portfolio includes a diverse range of extrusion coating products that cater to various industries, including food packaging, construction, and automotive. The company’s emphasis on developing bio-based and recyclable materials has positioned it as a leader in the push towards sustainable industrial practices. Furthermore, DuPont’s global presence and robust supply chain have ensured its ability to meet the needs of customers worldwide.

SABIC, a leading petrochemical company based in Saudi Arabia, has distinguished itself in the extrusion coating market through its innovative material solutions and global reach. SABIC’s focus on high-quality, durable, and versatile coating solutions has catered to the needs of diverse industries, from packaging to construction. The company’s commitment to sustainability, evident in its investments in recycling technologies and renewable resources, aligns with the global shift towards eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2020, Italy-based bioplastics manufacturer Novamont has launched a new grade of MATER-BI. The new product grade was developed for extrusion lamination and extrusion coating on substrates including paper, board, and other materials that may be composted in conventional industrial facilities.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

LDPE

EVA

PP

Others

By Substrate:

Paper & Paperboard

Polymer Film

Aluminum Foil

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Get 30% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At @

