Sintered Steel Market Importance of Competitive Intelligence Understanding Your Industry and Competitors

The recent "Sintered Steel Market": Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032" report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments.

Global Sintered Steel Market is valued approximately at USD 23.5 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Sintered steel refers to a specialized metal manufacturing process that involves compacting metal powders under high pressure and then subjecting them to controlled heat to fuse the particles together, resulting in a solid and durable material.

This process eliminates the need for traditional machining or casting methods and enables the production of complex shapes and precise components with excellent strength, dimensional accuracy, and cost-effectiveness. Sintered steel finds application in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and electrical appliances, where it offers lightweight properties, enhanced structural integrity, and the ability to meet specific performance requirements. The driving factors boosting the market growth are growing automotive industry and growing construction and infrastructure projects.

According to Statista, in 2021, the global market for automotive manufacturing was estimated to be worth USD 2.86 trillion. In 2022, the market is anticipated to increase to over USD 2.95 trillion. Moreover, growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and technological advancement in powder metallurgy may create lucrative opportunities for the market growth. However, the high production costs and limited design flexibility stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Sintered Steel Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 with largest market share due to the rising demand for lightweight materials, high-quality and precision parts in the automotive & aerospace industries. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing disposable income, rapid industrialization and urbanization, and increasing consumption of sintered steel in various end-use industries.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited

GKN Powder Metallurgy

Samvardhana Motherson Group

The Miba Group

ASCO Sintering Co.

Schunk Sinter Metals

AMES Sintering Metallic Components

Sintercom India Ltd.

Changsha Hualiu Metal Powders Ltd

United States Metal Powders

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Sintered Steel Market:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Limited has established itself as a pioneer in the field, leveraging its vast experience in materials engineering to offer a wide range of high-quality sintered steel products. Known for its commitment to R&D, Sumitomo Electric continuously innovates its product line to meet the evolving needs of industries, focusing on durability and performance. Its global presence and robust supply chain enable it to serve customers across the globe efficiently.

Samvardhana Motherson Group brings a unique blend of expertise in automotive components and integrated manufacturing solutions. With a focus on the automotive sector, it has expanded its sintered steel offerings to cater to the increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength components. The group’s strategic acquisitions and partnerships have further strengthened its market position, making it a key player in the sintered steel industry.

AMES Sintering Metallic Components, specializing in the production of sintered metal parts, stands out for its tailored solutions that cater to specific industry needs. AMES’s commitment to innovation is evident in its use of state-of-the-art sintering technologies and materials, enabling the production of components with exceptional precision and performance. The company’s emphasis on sustainability and reducing environmental impact further aligns with the industry’s shift towards greener manufacturing practices.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2023, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. Collaborated with the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and achieved a significant development in optical fiber technology.

Global Sintered Steel Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered : Steel Type, Process, Application, End Use Industry, Region

Regional Scope : North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Steel Type:

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Tool Steel

By Process:

Metal Injection Molding (Mim)

Additive Manufacturing (Am)

Conventional Manufacturing

Powder Forged Manufacturing

By Application:

Engines

Transmissions

Bodies

Chassis

Drivetrains

Electric Appliances

Others

By End Use Industry:

Transportation

Electrical

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

