Tartaric Acid Market Role of Market Research in New Product Development Strategies for Success

The recent “Tartaric Acid Market”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Tartaric Acid Market is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Tartaric acid is a strong dicarboxylic acid of plant origin. It is a naturally occurring white, crystalline organic acid found in a variety of fruits, including grapes, tamarinds, citrus, and others. Wine lees can be used to purify tartaric acid, a chemical molecule that naturally exists in a variety of plants. It is the second most prevalent non-volatile acid in grapes after acetic acid in terms of concentration.

Citric and malic acids are the other two main acids that can be detected in wine. The drivers that are boosting the market growth is increasing demand from Cosmetics Industry, growing awareness of people towards Clean Label & Natural Products and the demand of tartaric acid in producing wine. According to Cosmetic Europe, the personal care association, the cosmetics and personal care industry yearly adds at least EUR 29 billion (USD 34 billion) to the EU economy. One of the biggest markets for cosmetics in Europe is Germany. German body care and cosmetics companies made close to EUR 790 million (USD 920 million) in revenue in 2021. Consumers are increasingly demanding clean label and natural products, free from artificial additives and preservatives.

Tartaric acid, being a naturally occurring compound found in many fruits, fits well within the clean label trend. Its use as a natural acidulant and flavor enhancer aligns with consumer preferences for healthier and more natural food and beverage options. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified tartaric acid as a Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) substance for direct addition to food. Moreover, the growing demand of tartaric acid in the pharmaceutical industry for the formulations of antibiotics, treatments for heart conditions, therapeutic chemicals and other medications along with the rising awareness among individuals about health benefits of tartaric acid may create abundant opportunities in the market in the future. However, the high production cost of Tartaric Acid stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Tartaric Acid Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 with largest market share attributing to growing demand of tartaric acid as an acidifier for processed food products, well-established food and beverage industry and technological advancements with product innovations in the tartaric acid industry. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period, owing to the large population. The region’s market is expected to be driven by an exponential rise in demand from the food and beverage industry as a result of rising population and consumer spending.

Major market player included in this report are:

ATPGroup

Anhui Hailan Bio-technology Co., Ltd

Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited

Giovanni Randi SpA

Dastech International Inc.

Distillerie Mazzari

Ningbo Jinzhan Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

The Tartaric Chemicals Corporation

Tarac Technologies

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Tartaric Acid Market

Anhui Hailan Bio-technology Co., Ltd, based in China, is renowned for its advanced biotechnological approaches in producing high-quality tartaric acid. The company leverages cutting-edge fermentation technology, which not only ensures the purity of tartaric acid but also emphasizes sustainable manufacturing practices. Anhui Hailan’s dedication to R&D has enabled it to cater to specific industrial needs, offering tailored solutions that enhance its competitiveness.

Ningbo Jinzhan Biotechnology Co., Ltd., another leading Chinese manufacturer, distinguishes itself through its specialization in the production of natural tartaric acid derived from renewable sources. Ningbo Jinzhan’s focus on eco-friendly production processes and its ability to maintain high standards of product quality have earned it a reputable position in the market. The company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation has attracted partnerships with various industries, expanding its market reach.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd., based in India, has carved a niche in the global tartaric acid market with its diversified chemical offerings, including industrial-grade tartaric acid. Omkar’s strength lies in its versatile product applications, ranging from pharmaceuticals to construction, backed by robust quality assurance and compliance with international standards. The company’s strategic investments in technology and global distribution networks have bolstered its market presence, making it a formidable competitor in the industrial tartaric acid sector.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2023 , Merck & Co. announced that they will acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc. for $10.8 billion, taking on a potential experimental therapy for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and expanding its presence in immunology.

, Merck & Co. announced that they will acquire Prometheus Biosciences Inc. for $10.8 billion, taking on a potential experimental therapy for Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and expanding its presence in immunology. In February 2022, Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, a leader in agriculture’s circular economy, acquired Cades Penedes, the leading Catalan manufacturer of sustainable ingredients created from grapes.

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, a leader in agriculture’s circular economy, acquired Cades Penedes, the leading Catalan manufacturer of sustainable ingredients created from grapes. In February 2022, Arsenal Capital Partners (“Arsenal”) acquired ATP Group (“ATP”) from Bregal Unternehmerkapital (“BU”).

Global Tartaric Acid Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type , Application, End-User Industry, Region

Regional Scope : North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Natural Tartaric Acid

Synthetic Tartaric Acid

By Application:

Preservative & Additive

Laxative

Intermediate

Other Applications

By End-User Industry:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Construction

Other End-User Industries

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

