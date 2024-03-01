Calcium Carbide Market Importance of Brand Equity Measuring and Managing Your Brand’s Value

The recent “Calcium Carbide Market”: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Calcium Carbide Market is valued at approximately USD 15.46 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Calcium carbide is a chemical compound with the formula CaC2. It is a grayish-white crystalline solid that has a wide range of industrial applications. Calcium carbide is primarily produced through a chemical reaction between quicklime (calcium oxide) and carbon in an electric arc furnace. The reaction takes place at high temperatures, resulting in the formation of calcium carbide and carbon monoxide gas. The key factors such as growing steel production and rising demand for chemical products that are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising steel production is anticipated to support the growth of the Calcium Carbide market. Calcium Carbide is a chemical compound that is primarily used in the production of acetylene gas, which is an important raw material for various industries. Steel production is one of the key industries that heavily relies on Calcium Carbide. Thus, the rising steel production is anticipated to create a lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2020, the crude steel production worldwide was 1799 million metric tons and the number increased significantly and reached 1988 million metric tons in 2022. Additionally, rising demand for acetylene and its derivatives is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the harmful effects of calcium carbide on health may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Calcium Carbide Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the market in 2022. The demand for calcium cyanamide from the agricultural sector is increasing, which will help the market expand in the region. Additional major factors influencing the calcium carbide market expansion in Europe include the usage of CaC2 for the desulfurization of iron and as a fuel in the steel industry. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the industry is the region’s growing chemical and steel manufacturing sectors, increasing PVC manufacturing, and growing steel industry are significant market growth contributors in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Carbide Industries LLC (U.S.)

APH – Regency Power Group (India)

MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

KC Group (India)

DCM Shriram Ltd. (India)

AlzChem (Germany)

Denka Company Limited (Japan)

American Elements (U.S.)

Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd. China)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Calcium Carbide Market:

Carbide Industries LLC, based in the United States, is renowned for its high-quality calcium carbide products and its commitment to safety and environmental sustainability. With a long-standing history in the industry, Carbide Industries has established itself as a reliable supplier, leveraging advanced manufacturing processes to meet the diverse needs of its global clientele. The company’s strategic location facilitates easy access to major markets, ensuring efficient distribution and timely delivery of its products.

MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., located in Malaysia, is another significant player in the market. It distinguishes itself through its innovative production techniques and the ability to produce calcium carbide in varying sizes to suit specific industrial requirements. MCB Industries emphasizes research and development, aiming to improve product quality and reduce environmental impact. Its strategic position in Southeast Asia enables it to serve as a key supplier to the rapidly growing Asian markets, capitalizing on the region’s increasing demand for industrial chemicals.

Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd., operating out of China, is the largest producer of calcium carbide in Asia. The company benefits from access to abundant coal resources in Inner Mongolia, which are essential for calcium carbide production. Baiyanhu Chemical focuses on large-scale production to achieve economies of scale, thereby offering competitive prices without compromising quality. Its extensive distribution network across China and beyond ensures reliable supply to a wide range of industries.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, the capacity of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins production plant at the DCM Shriram Complex in Kota, Rajasthan, India, was going to significantly grow, according to Shriram Vinyl and Chemical Industries, a division of DCM Shriram. The project also involves expanding the production facilities’ capacity for products like calcium carbide.

By Application:

Acetylene Gas

Calcium Cyanamide

Reducing & Dehydrating Agents

Steel Making

Others

By End-user

Chemicals

Steel

Others

By Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, other Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN, other APAC regions)

South America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, UAE)

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

