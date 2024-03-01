Alexa
Video shows Taichung MRT passengers panic after man brandishes replica gun

Man claimed he was emotionally unstable and stressed due to business failures

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/01 16:53
Passengers running off Taichung MRT train after seeing man carry Airsoft gun. (New-Reporter.com screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man sent Taichung (TMRT) passengers into a panic when he brandished what they believed to be a handgun on Thursday evening (Feb. 29).

The 35-year-old man from Yunlin County surnamed Yeh () sent frightened passengers rushing to the doors after pulling out what was a replica or Airsoft gun, reported UDN. Police discovered this for themselves when they apprehended Yeh and are now investigating him for endangering public safety.

An investigation by the Fourth Precinct of the Taichung City Police Department found that Yeh was seen eating at a ramen chain restaurant next to Taichung City Hall Station in the evening. He then took some items to go and placed a gas-powered BB gun in a bag.

At around 7 pm, he boarded a train at the station headed towards the High-Speed ​​Rail Station. Yeh was seen holding the replica gun inside the carriage.

When the train arrived at Feng-le Park Station, around 20 to 30 passengers fled as soon as the doors opened. Station staff received reports that someone in carriage No. 30 was carrying a gun, leading to an immediate alert and passenger evacuation.

Yeh steps off train holding Airsoft pistol. (Taichung City Police Department screenshot)

Meanwhile, Yeh, who was wearing a safety helmet and acted as if nothing had happened, blended into the crowd. He boarded the next train and continued until he was apprehended at Wuri Station.

According to the police investigation, initially, Yeh claimed to be emotionally unstable and under great stress due to recent business failures. Yeh said he displayed the gun on the train to release frustration and attract attention.

However, later, he changed his statement, saying he carried the gun for self-defense. Police seized the gun and also found a utility knife and a pair of scissors in his backpack.

Airsoft pistol seized from Yeh. (Taichung City Police Department screenshot)

Based on surveillance footage from the TMRT station, police determined that Yeh's actions had caused public panic. On Thursday, his case was transferred to the District Prosecutor's Office to be investigated for endangering public safety under Article 151 of the Criminal Code.

In addition, his self-reported emotional issues prompted a report to the Health Bureau of the Taichung City Government.
