US senators commend continued Guatemala-Taiwan ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. senators Marco Rubio, Jeff Merkley, Chuck Grassley, Tim Kaine, John Boozman, Roger Wicker, and Steve Daines have praised Guatemala President Bernardo Arevalo for maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan despite Chinese pressure.

In a joint letter dated Thursday (Feb. 29), lawmakers said that by supporting Taiwan, Guatemala demonstrated its commitment to democratic values and the “bonds of solidarity among nations committed to democracy, freedom, human rights, and respect for the rule of law.”

“Guatemala’s steadfast dedication to maintaining formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan stands as a beacon of courage and integrity,” the senators said. Guatemala’s position upholds its sovereignty and ensures the continuation of the “free and open preservation of a free and open international order,” they said.

The senators pointed out China’s empty promises made to other nations in Central America once they switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing. “Chinese foreign direct investment to Latin America has more than halved since 2019,” they said.

They reiterated that Guatemala’s unwavering alliance with Taiwan “reflects the will of the Guatemalan people to forge a future rooted in democratic governance, economic prosperity, and respect for fundamental freedoms.”

Guatemala held its general election in June last year. Although Arevalo has pledged to remain with Taiwan, he has expressed interest in establishing trade relations with China.

"We are interested in approaching them to try and develop some relationship around trade," Guatemala Foreign Minister Carlos Ramiro Martinez said in a Reuters interview in February. Martinez added that Guatemala “cannot ignore the weight and power China represents."