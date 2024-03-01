Alexa
Senior US official reiterates support for Ukraine, Taiwan

Long-time Taiwan ally calls for peace across Taiwan Strait in call to German foreign minister

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/01 16:45
Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell called German Foreign Office State Secretary Thomas Bagger on Thursday (Feb. 29) to reiterate his support for Ukraine and the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, according to a press release.

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said the discussion between the pair also included the prevention of an expansion of conflicts in the Middle East, CNA reported.

Campbell also met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Dui-yeol on Friday (March 1), reiterating the U.S.' commitment to its alliance with South Korea, for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The deputy secretary has a long career of working on Pacific region politics and has been a longtime supporter of Taiwan. In 2000, he visited Taiwan when Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) was president, where he was warmly welcomed.

On Oct. 15, 2013, he once again visited Taiwan which was under the Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) administration. Ma thanked Campbell for deepening relations between Taiwan and the U.S. and bestowed the Order of Brilliant Star with Special Grand Cordon.

Campbell was sworn in as the new deputy secretary on Feb. 12. His previous posts include deputy assistant to the president and coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council.
Kurt Campbell
U.S.-Taiwan relations
Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁)
Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九)

