Heel Incision Devices Market Aiming Higher Anticipating Market Size’s Soaring Potential | Owen Mumford Ltd, Clinical Innovations, LLC

Global Heel Incision Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 183.87 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 2.99% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Heel incision devices are efficient and safe medical devices specifically designed for infants. These tools offer an efficient way to collect blood samples from newborn and preterm infants’ heels.

The heel incision devices are regarded safe, and this technology is a retractable safety technique for capillary blood sample. Rising birth rates globally, growing focus on technological advancement in medical device manufacturing and rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure development, particularly in developing economies, rising awareness about multi-specialty products and the availability of infant care products is also bolstering the heel incision devices market growth. Mandatory new born testing policy adopted in several countries will further drive the heel incision devices market growth rate.

Moreover, the growing cases of premature births can indeed support the growth of the Heel Incision Devices Market. The Premature babies are at a higher risk of developing health complications, and they require frequent monitoring and diagnostic tests to ensure their well-being. Heel incision devices are commonly used to obtain blood samples for tests such as blood gas analysis, bilirubin level monitoring, and other critical assessments. The rise in premature births will result in a greater need for these diagnostic tests, thus increasing the demand for heel incision devices. According to Statista, in 2015, percentage of preterm births in the United States was 9.63% and the percentage reached 10.09% in 2020. As a result, the rising prevalence of premature births is anticipated to create the lucrative demand for the market. Additionally, rising technological advancement in healthcare, along with an ever-increasing population, will provide even more profitable heel incision devices market growth potential. However, lack of professional and medical expertise is anticipated to further derail the heel incision devices market growth rate during forecast period 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Heel Incision Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to presence of key market players, rising prevalence of premature births, growing investment in medical industry, and continues technological advancement in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to fastest growing during the forecast period, as the population grows, so does the need for medical services and equipment. The adoption of advanced solutions by healthcare organizations and hospitals may increase demand for contemporary medical gadgets like devices for heel incisions.

Major market player included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Cardinal Health International India Pvt Ltd

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Clinical Innovations, LLC

MediCore Inc.

Vitrex Medical A/S

NSP Medicals

Torvan Medical Inc.

Medtronic

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Heel Incision Devices Market details in 2024:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, has a longstanding reputation for delivering high-quality, reliable medical devices. In the heel incision devices sector, BD has continued to innovate, focusing on safety and precision. Their devices are designed to minimize pain and ensure consistent incisions, catering to the delicate requirements of neonatal care. BD’s commitment to research and development, along with their extensive distribution network, positions them as a dominant player in the market.

Smiths Medical, Inc. is another prominent name in the field, known for their patient-centric approach. Their heel incision devices are engineered for ease of use and patient comfort, integrating features that reduce the risk of infection and promote quick healing. Smiths Medical’s focus on ergonomic design and safety has made their products a favorite among healthcare providers. The company’s global presence and strong focus on customer service further enhance its market position.

NSP Medicals, though smaller in scale compared to BD and Smiths Medical, has made significant strides in the industry through its innovative solutions. Specializing in heel incision devices, NSP Medicals focuses on affordability without compromising quality. Their products are designed with both the healthcare provider and patient in mind, offering simple, effective solutions for heel blood sampling. NSP Medicals’ ability to respond quickly to market needs and customize products has earned them a growing share in the market.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2020, LABORIE Medical Technologies, a leading diagnostic and therapeutic medical technology company, acquired Clinical Innovations. LLC. This drives the demand for newborn screening test and need of heel incision devices.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Micro- preemie

Preemie

New born and Infant

By Application:

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

Key questions answered in this report

