Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Beyond the Horizon Envisioning Market Size Soaring in Coming Years | Abbott, Grifols S.A

The recent "Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032" report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments.

Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 6.41 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.60% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Hemostasis diagnostic devices help discover hemostatic disorders that cause excessive bleeding. During hemostasis, blood transforms from liquid to gelatinous. Hemostasis is a technique that the body uses after an injury to limit blood loss and cease blood flow.

Following this, there are three further steps: vasoconstriction, platelet plug formation, and blood coagulation. Rising blood clotting diagnostic rates among patients, particularly those who are more prone to losing extra blood from the body after procedures, are important reasons driving market expansion. The growth in the incidence of many diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders, as well as the increase in the older population and lifestyle changes, drive the hemostasis diagnostics market. During the projected period, the worldwide hemostasis diagnostics market is expected to be driven by an increase in the prevalence of haemophilia.

Rising incidents of blood clotting disorders, technical developments in medical treatment, and increased acceptance of automated hemostasis equipment are all having an impact on the growth of the market under consideration. According to the World Bleeding Disorders Registry 2021 report, a survey of 37 countries reported 9,414 people with haemophilia as of December 2021, with South-East Asia having the highest prevalence with 2,828 affected individuals, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean and Africa with 2,418 and 1,027 affected individuals, respectively. Additionally, growing continuous advancement in research and development initiatives to miniaturize molecular and professional diagnostic testing is anticipated to create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, a lack of awareness about hemostasis diseases in developing regions, in addition to stringent government regulations, might hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030

The key regions considered for the Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the widespread use of powerful automated analyzers, the availability of a large patient pool, and the high frequency of blood clot illnesses, and supportive government initiatives. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, the region’s rapid market rise can be ascribed to several government efforts aimed at improving health-care infrastructure. The market in the area is expected to grow significantly in comparison to other regions, owing to a change in the base of pharmaceutical businesses and clinical research industries from developed to emerging nations such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HORIBA Europe Holding

Medtronic

Technidyne Corporation

Grifols S.A

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Haemonetics Corporation

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Hemostasis Diagnostics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stands as a global leader in serving science, with a comprehensive range of solutions for hemostasis diagnostics. Their offerings include advanced instruments, reagents, and software that cater to clinical laboratories and research settings. Thermo Fisher’s commitment to innovation is evident in their continuous development of faster, more accurate, and reliable diagnostic technologies, which are crucial for the early detection and monitoring of hemostatic disorders.

Technidyne Corporation, while smaller compared to Thermo Fisher, holds a significant place in the market due to its specialized focus on hemostasis testing solutions. Technidyne is renowned for its precision and reliability in the measurement of blood coagulation and platelet function. Their products are highly valued in both clinical and research domains for their accuracy and ease of use, enabling healthcare providers to deliver better patient care.

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, a Japan-based company, is another pivotal player in this market. Known for its cutting-edge medical electronic equipment, NIHON KOHDEN offers a range of hemostasis diagnostic analyzers and related products that emphasize automation, user-friendliness, and comprehensive diagnostic capabilities. Their technologies are designed to meet the growing demands for efficiency and precision in diagnostics, supporting the early detection and effective management of hemostatic disorders.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2022, the US FDA granted HemoSonics’ Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat Cartridge 510(k) commercial approval The QStat Cartridge test, according to the manufacturer, expands Quantra’s total diagnostic capabilities. The newest point-of-care hemostasis analyzer in the United States, the next-generation whole-blood hemostasis system, covers the broadest range of clinical purposes.

In November 2022, a Dutch company, Enzyre, which is developing ambulant diagnostic technology for blood coagulation testing, successfully raised USD 11.9 million (EUR 12 million) in series A funding to help hemophilia patients test from home

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Laboratory Analyzers

Point-of-Care Testing Systems

By Test Type:

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time

D Dimer Test

Fibrinogen Test

Prothrombin Time Test

Activated Clotting Time

Platelet Aggregation Test

By End Use:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

