Ocular Drug Delivery Market Rising to New Heights Unleashing the Power of Market Size Growth | AbbVie, Allergan

Global Ocular Drug Delivery Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than xxx over the forecast period 2023-2030. Ocular Drug Delivery refers to a dosage form, vehicle, or system used to give or transport medication to the eye for the treatment of any condition that involves or affects vision. The eye is a very important organ that is susceptible to several illnesses.

In addition to having an impact on the body, many eye conditions can cause blindness. It varies from straightforward implants for intraocular tissue to basic sterile eye drops for the ocular surface. The major factors driving the growth of the global ocular drug delivery technology market are low bioavailability of drugs in conventional ocular therapies, an increase in the incidence of glaucoma and macular degeneration, growing demand for targeted ocular drug delivery techniques, and an increase in the number of approvals from government regulations for new ocular drug delivery techniques. Favourable reimbursement policies and increased investment for the development of innovative drug delivery systems can assist drive market expansion.

Growing need for tailored ocular medicine delivery systems due to rise in glaucoma and macular degeneration rates. According to the World Health Organization in 2020, after cataract (35.2%) and uncorrected refractive error (20.3%), glaucoma is the third greatest cause of blindness (8.5%). According to estimate, 2.9 million individuals are blind from glaucoma, and 4 million people have some form of visual impairment. In the worldwide pool of vision loss, it was projected that the numbers would rise to 4.5 million for visual impairment and 3.2 million for blindness by 2020, respectively. Another recent systematic analysis reveals that glaucoma affects roughly 64 million individuals globally between the ages of 40 and 80, with that number anticipated to rise to 76 million by the year 2020.

Additionally, the use of ocular penetration enhancers such as para-cellular pathways and phase transitions systems and the protective barrier systems of the human eye impede medication delivery effectiveness is projected to expand the market for ocular drug delivery systems. However, the high cost of production and drug related side effects stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Ocular Drug Delivery Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to availability of highly developed products and skilled professionals, growing governmental emphasis on R&D operations, well-established infrastructure for healthcare and research. Additionally, it is projected that an increase in the frequency of eye problems in this area would promote regional growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the establishment of R&D facilities by prominent manufacturers in emerging nations, increasing prevalence of eye diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and favorable regulatory environment in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Graybug Vision Inc.

EyeGate Pharma

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Alimera Sciences

Envisia Therapeutics

Allergan, Plc.

AbbVie Inc.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Ocular Drug Delivery Market:

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., a global company known for its diverse portfolio in dermatology, eye health, neurology, and branded generics, has made substantial inroads into ocular drug delivery. Leveraging its extensive R&D capabilities and global distribution network, Valeant focuses on developing sustained release formulations and innovative delivery systems to enhance treatment efficacy and patient compliance in eye care.

Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel, sustained-release ocular drug delivery products for patients with vision-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform allows for extended drug release to the eye, aiming to reduce the frequency of treatments and improve the quality of life for patients with conditions such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and glaucoma. Graybug’s innovative approach to ocular drug delivery positions it as a significant player in the market.

Envisia Therapeutics, another key player, is at the forefront of developing therapies for eye diseases with its unique PRINT® technology, which allows for precise fabrication of drug particles to optimize delivery and efficacy. Envisia’s focus on diseases like glaucoma and diabetic macular edema represents a targeted approach to addressing unmet needs in ocular treatment, combining novel formulations with advanced delivery systems.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Alimera Sciences Europe Limited, its Irish-based European subsidiary, has launched ILUVIEN for non-infectious posterior uveitis in Spain through its distribution partner, Brill Pharma (Brill). Alimera Sciences, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians, and partners concerned with maintaining better vision longer.

In October 2021, Allergan, an Abbie company, announced that it will present new pooled analyses and post-hoc results from the Phase 3 trials of AGN-190584 (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution 1.25%), an investigational novel treatment for presbyopia, at Academy 2021, the American Academy of Optometry’s annual meeting, which will be held November 3-6. Clinical data for near and intermediate vision, functional near vision, effectiveness for post-LASIK patients, and patient experience were all presented.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Topical

Iontophoresis

Ocular Insert

Intraocular Implants

In Situ Gel Punctal Plugs

Others

By Formulation Type

Liposomes Nanoparticles

Solution

Emulsion

Suspension

Ointment

By Disease Type:

Glaucoma

Diabetic Retinopathy

Dry Eye Syndrome

Macular Degeneration

Cataract

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Settings

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

