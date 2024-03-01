Healthcare Quality Management Software Market Taking Flight Unleashing Skyrocketing Potential of Market Size | Ideagen, Premier

The recent “Healthcare Quality Management Software Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Healthcare Quality Management Software Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.24% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The Healthcare Quality Management Software Market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that encompasses software solutions designed to streamline and improve quality management processes in healthcare organizations. These software platforms provide tools and functionalities to assist in areas such as compliance with regulations, risk management, patient safety, performance improvement, and data analysis, ultimately leading to enhanced quality of care and operational efficiency within healthcare facilities. The Healthcare Quality Management Software Market is driven by factors such as increasing mediation errors and increasing medical tourism.

These software systems typically offer a range of features and functionalities to support activities such as quality assessment and performance monitoring. According to a 2022 study published by MDPI, medication errors among nurses were found to be prevalent, with a rate of 72.1%. However, the study revealed that only 41.2% of these errors were actually reported. Along with that a study published in the Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal, conducted in a central hospital in Saudi Arabia, identified a total of 4,860 medication errors that occurred between 2018 and 2020. . Thus, increasing errors in mediation is fueling the growth of the market. In addition, aging population and technology advancement in quality management software create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the concern of data security and privacy hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Healthcare Quality Management Software Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing acceptance of healthcare quality management software and increasing product launch in the region. Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing region during the forecasted period due to increasing numbers of hospitals, increasing healthcare spending and aging population.

Major market player included in this report are:

MorCare Plc

Karminn Consultancy Network

Intelex Technologies

EFFIVITY Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Okkala Solutions Private Limited

MEG corporation

Premier, Inc.

Qualityze Inc.

Title21 Software, Inc.

OdiTek Solutions

Ideagen Plc.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Healthcare Quality Management Software Market:

Karminn Consultancy Network stands out for its comprehensive suite of healthcare quality management solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of healthcare providers. With a strong emphasis on patient safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency, Karminn has established itself as a trusted partner for healthcare organizations looking to improve their quality management practices. Their software solutions are designed to facilitate seamless data integration, real-time analytics, and proactive risk management, enabling healthcare providers to achieve higher standards of patient care and operational excellence.

Okkala Solutions Private Limited is known for its user-friendly and scalable quality management software, which supports healthcare organizations in maintaining compliance with industry standards and regulations. Okkala’s strength lies in its ability to offer customized solutions that cater to the specific needs of its clients, ensuring that they can effectively manage and improve their quality processes. The company’s software provides robust tools for document control, audit management, corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), and performance monitoring, making it easier for healthcare providers to identify areas for improvement and implement best practices.

OdiTek Solutions differentiates itself with its cutting-edge technology and innovative approach to healthcare quality management. Their software solutions leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate quality management processes, enhance decision-making, and predict potential quality issues before they arise. OdiTek’s focus on technological innovation enables healthcare providers to stay ahead of the curve in managing quality and compliance, while also improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, Hexagon AB has acquired ETQ, a SaaS-based QMS software provider, to bolster its market position by incorporating a QMS software platform into its offerings. Meanwhile, Crothall Healthcare and Intelex collaborated to create “team quest,” a web-based QMS platform aimed at enhancing quality management processes in hospitals.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Business intelligence and Data analytics solutions

Clinical risk management solutions

Physician quality reporting solutions

Provider performance improvement solutions

By Application:

Data Management

Risk Management

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Web Based

By End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centres

Nursing homes

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

