Heart-lung Machine Market Ascending Momentum Projecting Skyrocketing Market Size Ahead | Terumo Europe NV, NIPRO Pharma Corporation

Global Heart-lung Machine Market is valued at approximately USD 2.18 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030. The heart-lung machine market pertains to the industry involved in the production and distribution of medical devices known as heart-lung machines, which are designed to temporarily take over the function of the heart and lungs during open-heart surgeries, facilitating the circulation of oxygenated blood throughout the body while the patient’s heart is temporarily stopped. The Heart-lung Machine Market is being driven by factors such as the increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries and the increasing number of organ transplants.

The heart-lung machine allows surgeons to perform complex cardiac surgeries by maintaining vital organ perfusion and ensuring the patient’s oxygenation and circulation are adequately supported during the procedure. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NIH), more than 2 million people worldwide have open heart surgery each year to treat a range of heart-related conditions. Along with this, Preliminary data from the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the National Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network in the United States, indicates that in 2022, number of organ transplants were performed.

The total number of organ transplants reached 42,887, representing a notable increase of 3.7 percent compared to the previous year 2021. Thus, the increasing number of organ transplants and increasing cardiovascular surgeries fuel the growth of the market. In addition to technology advancement in the heart-lung machine and the increasing aging population are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the complications associated with the use of heart-lung machines may hinder the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Heart-lung Machine Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing prevalence of heart disease, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and aging population in the region. Asia Pacific is considered the fastest growing region during the forecasted period due to growing healthcare infrastructure and large population base.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Heart-lung Machine Market:

Terumo Europe NV, a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, is renowned for its comprehensive range of medical devices and services, including heart-lung machines. Terumo’s commitment to innovation is evident in its advanced technology and features designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of cardiac surgeries. The company’s strong focus on research and development allows it to offer cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients alike. With a well-established presence in Europe, Terumo Europe NV leverages its extensive network to ensure reliable distribution and support across the region.

Tianjin Welcome Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. specializes in the production and distribution of medical equipment, with a particular emphasis on heart-lung machines. This Chinese company has made significant strides in capturing market share through its focus on high-quality manufacturing and affordability. Tianjin Welcome’s heart-lung machines are known for their reliability and user-friendly interfaces, making them a preferred choice in various healthcare settings. The company’s success is also attributed to its responsive customer service and ability to adapt quickly to market changes.

MERA (Senko Medical Instrument Mfg. Co., Ltd.), based in Japan, is distinguished by its dedication to excellence and precision in medical manufacturing. MERA’s heart-lung machines embody the company’s commitment to quality and innovation. These devices are designed with the safety and efficiency of surgical procedures in mind, incorporating advanced technology to improve outcomes. MERA’s strong reputation in the industry is supported by its rigorous quality control measures and ongoing investment in research and development.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, LivaNova achieved a milestone with its Essenz heart-lung machine (HLM) receiving FDA 510(k) clearance, enabling the company to launch it commercially in the United States. This clearance follows previous approvals by Health Canada and the Japanese PMDA, highlighting LivaNova’s global expansion efforts.

Global Heart-lung Machine Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Component, Application, End Use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Oxygenators

Pumps

Cannula

Monitoring Systems

Heat Exchanger Units

Blood Reservoir

Others

By Application:

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Heart Valve Surgeries

Heart Transplant

Lung Transplant

Others

By End Use:

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

