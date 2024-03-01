Dental Syringes Market Peak Potential Anticipating Market Size to Skyrocket in Future | 3M Company, Dentsply Sirona

The recent “Dental Syringes Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Dental Syringes Market is valued approximately at USD 8.97 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Dental syringes are small, portable tools that are used in dentistry to inject fluids or drugs into or around the mouth cavity. Dental syringes are widely used to administer local anesthesia, irrigate dental sites, apply dental materials, or give drugs to particular parts of the mouth.

Unhealthy eating habits, lack of essential vitamins, and the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry treatments are driving the dental syringes market. Favorable government regulations, increasing dental aesthetic surgeries, and a rise in the geriatric and diabetic populations further contribute to market growth. The prevalence of oral diseases and growing awareness about oral health also have a positive impact on the dental syringes market.

Unhealthy eating habits and insufficient vitamin intake contribute significantly to the increasing prevalence of dental and oral diseases, which acts as a key driver for market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2022, globally, about 3.5 billion individuals are impacted by oral illnesses. Another common condition is severe periodontal (gum) disease, which affects roughly 10% of the world’s population and can lead to tooth loss. Additionally, 530 million children globally suffer from dental caries of their primary teeth, and 2.3 billion people worldwide suffer from dental caries of their permanent teeth. Additionally, technological advancements and product innovations extends profitable opportunity to the dental syringes market. However, shortage of expert dental specialists stifles the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Syringes Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing number of dental disorders, rising sending on healthcare, and the presence of important players in the area. According to the American Dental Association (ADA) in 2021, there is 201,117 dentists practising dentistry in the US as of 2020, or 61.04 dentists for every 100,000 citizens.

Additionally, according to the Journal of Dental Research in 2020, 65 million people in the United States-or nearly 47% of the population-had periodontitis, with 9% having mild disease, 30% having intermediate disease, and 8.5% having severe disease. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to growing medical tourism, improved healthcare facilities, and increased consumer spending. Also, the rise in awareness among dental surgeons about advanced medical instruments is expected to drive regional demand.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

A. Titan Instrument Inc.

New Medico-n-Surgico

Dentsply Sirona

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Septodont

Vista Apex Dental Products

Power Dental USA Inc.

Ultradent Products Inc.

Accesia AB

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Dental Syringes Market:

Titan Instrument Inc. stands out for its commitment to precision and quality in the manufacture of dental instruments, including syringes. Known for its robust product engineering and customization capabilities, Titan has carved a niche in providing durable, high-quality dental tools that cater to the specific needs of dental professionals. Their focus on customer service and the ability to adapt to market demands quickly has positioned them as a go-to source for dental practices seeking reliability and precision.

Integra Life Sciences Corporation brings a broader medical technology perspective to the dental syringe market, leveraging its extensive experience in surgical instruments and regenerative medicine. Their foray into dental products is marked by innovative solutions that enhance patient care and practitioner efficiency. Integra’s strength lies in its research and development capabilities, enabling the company to introduce technologically advanced dental syringes that improve the delivery of dental care. Their global presence and strong distribution network further amplify their impact on the market.

Ultradent Products Inc. is renowned for its forward-thinking approach to dental products, including a range of syringes designed for various dental applications. Their emphasis on ergonomic design and patient comfort sets them apart, with products tailored to minimize patient anxiety and improve the overall dental experience. Ultradent’s commitment to sustainability and ethical practices resonates well with the contemporary market, appealing to environmentally conscious practices and patients.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022 , IMI (International Medical Industries, Inc.) strengthens its position in secure drug delivery products through the introduction of the Prep-Lock Tamper Evident Cap for ENFit and Oral Syringes. This newly released cap incorporates Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, enhancing the company’s expertise in drug delivery systems.

In February 2021, No Borders, Inc. successfully launched its Medi Dent supplies line in February 2021, delivering millions of needles and syringes to clients throughout the United States.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Reusable Dental Syringes

Disposable Dental Syringes

Others

By Type:

Aspirating Dental Syringes

Non-aspirating Dental Syringes

By Material:

Metallic Dental Syringes

Plastic Dental Syringes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

