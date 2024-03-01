Animal Identification Market Scaling Up Growth Skyrocketing Market Size on the Horizon | Avid Identification Systems, Avery Dennison Corp

The recent “Animal Identification Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Animal Identification Market is valued at approximately USD 3.83 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5 % over the forecast period 2023-2030. The animal identification industry refers to the industry focused on providing various methods and technologies for identifying and tracking animals. This includes the use of devices such as RFID tags, ear tags, tattoos, and microchips, as well as advanced data analytics solutions.

These identification methods are crucial for managing and monitoring livestock, pets, and wildlife, enabling better traceability, disease control, breeding programs, and overall animal welfare. The Animal Identification Market is being driven by factors such as Growing Animal Population & Adoption and increasing consumption of dairy products and meat. The number of households adopting pets, such as dogs, cats, and other companion animals, is on the rise. Animal identification plays a crucial role in reuniting lost pets with their owners. Microchipping is a common method used to identify and track pets. Additionally, identification tags and collars with contact information help in identifying and returning lost animals. As more people choose to adopt pets, the demand for identification solutions increases, driving the growth of the Animal Identification Market.

According to The World Animal Foundation, in 2022, domesticated pets were found in approximately 70% of households with pets, totaling around 90.5 million. Dogs accounted for approximately 69 million, while cats were even more prevalent with over 45.3 million, indicating widespread ownership of these animals. Along with this according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization global meat production of meat in 2020 was 338.70 million tones and in 2021 was 352.13 million tones and milk production in India 2020, was 2010.19 million tones. Thus, increasing adoption and growing animal population along with that also increase in meat and milk production increased the demand for livestock farmers on real-time identification and tracking of animals. In addition, increasing concern for animal health and technological advancements in animal healthcare industry is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the high cost of radio frequency identification hinders the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Animal Identification Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the availability of advanced technology in animal tagging and identification, increasing pet and animal health care expenditure in the region. Asia Pacific is considered the fastest growing region during the forecasted period due to increasing measures of animal health care and increasing program related to animal health care and disease control in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Avid Identification Systems, Inc.

Datamars S.A

HID Global Corp., Part of ASSA ABLOY

Shearwell Data Limited

AEG Identifikationssysteme GmbH

Avery Dennison Corp.

GAO RFID Inc.

Fitbark Inc.

RFID, Inc.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Animal Identification Market:

Avid Identification Systems, Inc., has long been recognized for its pioneering RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) technology specifically designed for animal identification. This company has focused on creating durable, reliable tags and readers that can withstand the varied environments animals inhabit. Avid’s technology allows for the quick and non-invasive identification of animals, enhancing both the safety and management of livestock and pets. Their products are widely used by veterinarians, breeders, and farmers, indicating their strong position in the market.

HID Global Corp., as part of the global leader ASSA ABLOY, brings to the market a broad portfolio of identification technologies that span beyond animals, including security access control systems and identity management solutions. Their foray into the animal identification sector leverages this extensive background, offering high-tech RFID and NFC (Near Field Communication) solutions. HID Global excels in integrating animal identification systems with broader security and data management platforms, providing a holistic approach to animal and farm management. Their global footprint and robust R&D capabilities drive innovation in the sector.

Avery Dennison Corp., traditionally known for its adhesive technologies and materials science, has expanded its offerings to include advanced animal identification solutions. Their focus on sustainability and innovation has led to the development of eco-friendly tags and labels that are safe for animals and the environment. Avery Dennison’s expertise in materials science has enabled the creation of highly durable tags that resist harsh conditions, ensuring long-term readability and reliability. Their commitment to sustainability and high-quality materials distinguishes them in the market

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2022, Merck Animal Health recently opened a cutting-edge manufacturing facility specifically designed for Animal Health Intelligence. This advanced facility would prioritize the production of groundbreaking solutions for animal identification and tracking, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies such as RFID and data analytics. The inauguration of this facility exemplifies Merck’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of animal health and reaffirms its position as a leading contributor to the industry.

Global Animal Identification Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends Segments Covered: Animal Type, Solution, Usage, Procedure, Region

Animal Type, Solution, Usage, Procedure, Region Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study. The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Animal Type:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Other Animals

By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Service

By Usage:

Permanent

Non-Permanent

By Procedure:

Wearables

Microchipping

Ear Notching

Tattooing

Other Methods

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Key questions answered in this report

What is the growth potential of the market?

Which product segments account for the largest share?

Which regional markets will develop as pioneers in the future?

Which application areas will show strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the industry in the future?

What are the most important challenges that the market may face in the future?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the key trends that will fully influence the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are players considering to stay in the market?

Here are key points to this big story:

Research Approach: A Guiding Beacon

The foundation of this narrative rests on a meticulous and thorough research approach. The exploration into the intricate dynamics of the subject matter is driven by a methodological framework that amalgamates qualitative and quantitative insights. Through this approach, the narrative gains depth, offering a panoramic view of the landscape, unraveling hidden nuances, and illuminating the trajectory of the market’s evolution.

Market Size Estimation: Illuminating the Dimensions

At the heart of this narrative lies the pivotal endeavor of market size estimation. This cornerstone process employs a judicious blend of historical data, current trends, and future projections to unveil the dimensions of the market. The result is an incisive understanding of the market’s growth trajectory, encapsulated within quantifiable figures. This estimation not only contextualizes the market’s current state but also forms a robust foundation for foreseeing its future developments.

Analyst’s Perspective on Market: A Visionary Lens

This narrative is enriched by the invaluable perspective of seasoned analysts who wield a visionary lens. This perspective transcends the realm of data and delves into the realm of insights. By interpreting market trends, dissecting growth drivers, and discerning underlying patterns, the analyst’s perspective enriches the narrative with a layer of interpretation that goes beyond the surface. This perspective becomes a compass that guides readers through the multifaceted landscape, offering informed viewpoints and strategic insights.

