Video shows truck ram into north Taiwan police station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man slammed a truck into a Keelung police station killing one officer and injuring another, before being fatally struck by a train, after allegedly fatally hitting a road inspector on Thursday (Feb. 29) evening.

A 34-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) allegedly stole a small delivery truck at Aodi Fishing Port in New Taipei City's Gongliao District at 9 p.m. on Thursday and drove along Provincial Highway 62 in the direction of Keelung City, reported CNA. At the 16.6-kilometer mark, the truck driven by Chien allegedly hit a 38-year-old male highway safety inspector surnamed Liu (劉) who was riding a heavy motorcycle.

The impact sent Liu hurtling over the guardrail and down a slope, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for emergency medical treatment but was declared dead.

In addition, a female motorcyclist reported hearing Chien's truck hit an object on the side of the road at an intersection near Keelung Senior High School. She told police the truck then grazed her motorcycle, but she was not seriously injured, per FTNN News.

At 10:01 p.m., surveillance camera footage shows the truck crash into the front entrance of Third Precinct Badu Police Station station, 34 kilometers away from the fishing port. The truck plowed deep inside the station, crushing everything in its path before coming to a stop at the back wall.



Inside of the police station in the aftermath of the crash. (New-Reporter.com photo)

The truck pushed the front desk back several meters, pinning two officers who were on duty at the time under debris. A 24-year-old officer surnamed Su (蘇) had severe injuries and was declared dead at Keelung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital.

A 24-year-old female officer surnamed Liao (廖) was trapped under the vehicle and was cut on her left leg and right forehead. Liao was cited by FTV News as saying that she was working when the truck came crashing into the station.

Chien then abandoned the truck and fled the scene on foot toward the train tracks. Approximately 20 minutes later, he reportedly jumped on the railroad tracks at the Nuannuan level crossing and was fatally struck by a Taiwan Railway Corporation train, per New-Reporter.com.

National Police Agency Director-General Huang Ming-chao (黃明昭) said, based on a preliminary investigation, the suspect had auditory and visual hallucinations and violent tendencies. Chien had reportedly sought medical attention in February.

In addition, the investigation found that Chien had a history of drug abuse and theft, reported NowNews. Police have ruled out the possibility that Chien's actions were in retaliation for receiving a fine or being reported.