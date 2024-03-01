Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan inspects curry powder for banned carcinogen

Yunlin County orders factory to suspend operations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/03/01 15:21
Inspectors in New Taipei City are on the lookout for curry powder from a factory in Yunlin County Friday. (CNA, New Taipei City Government photo)

Inspectors in New Taipei City are on the lookout for curry powder from a factory in Yunlin County Friday. (CNA, New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A company accused of distributing chili powder containing the banned dye Sudan III also used the product to make curry powder, reports said Friday (March 1).

The carcinogenic additive was first discovered in chili pepper powder supplied by a company in the Chinese province of Henan to an importer in New Taipei City. An executive at one food processor, Chiseng Hong Ltd., was accused of forging a document showing residues of Sudan III to allow the company to continue selling its products to supermarkets.

Inspectors in New Taipei City said Friday the company’s factory in Yunlin County had also used the tainted product to make three types of curry powder, per CNA. Two customers removed 421.2 kilograms of the curry powder from their shelves and warned other stores which had bought some of the product.

A total of 13 food companies across the country had used the chili pepper powder from China, health officials said. All the powder formed part of the same batch with the expiry date listed as Oct. 12, 2026.

In Yunlin County, the local government on Friday ordered the Chiseng Hong factory to suspend operations after a court-approved prosecutors’ request to detain its research manager for forging a report. Swiss testing and certification group SGS Taiwan Ltd. had found Sudan III in the factory’s spices, but the manager altered the findings to keep selling the product to the PX Mart supermarket chain.
Sudan III
banned food additive
carcinogenic dye
curry powder
Chiseng Hong
Yunlin County

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan food company officials accused of forging banned dye report
Taiwan food company officials accused of forging banned dye report
2024/02/27 15:55
Taiwan FDA recalls 3,500 kg of carcinogenic food products from China
Taiwan FDA recalls 3,500 kg of carcinogenic food products from China
2024/02/24 15:36
Spicy shrimp chips pulled from shelves in Taiwan for prohibited additive
Spicy shrimp chips pulled from shelves in Taiwan for prohibited additive
2024/02/21 11:08
Chili pepper powder tested for industrial dye in New Taipei
Chili pepper powder tested for industrial dye in New Taipei
2024/02/08 10:51
Banned additive found in Taiwan pork more expensive than gold
Banned additive found in Taiwan pork more expensive than gold
2024/02/07 19:45