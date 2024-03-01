Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Future of Market Size Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business Growth

The recent “Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is valued at approximately USD 20.50 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.2% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Cancer supportive care drugs, also known as palliative care drugs, are medications used to manage the symptoms and side effects of cancer and its treatments. These drugs are designed to improve the quality of life for cancer patients by alleviating pain, reducing treatment-related complications, and addressing various physical and emotional challenges that arise during the disease. The Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market is expanding because of factors such as the rising prevalence of cancer, and rising government funding for drug development.

The rising prevalence of cancer globally is fostering market growth, according to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), The estimated increase in the worldwide burden of cancer is 27.5 million new cases by 2040 from 1.9 million new cases in year 2021.Furthermore, increasing disposable income as well as improved healthcare structure has also helped people to access cancer supportive care drugs, which is also helping this market grow. For instance, according to an update from August 2021, MediShield Life coverage in Singapore went from paying USD 3,000 per month to a range of USD 200 to USD 9,600 per month, depending on the medications used.

Along with increasing the eligibility requirements for Medication Assistance Fund subsidies for some expensive medications from USD 2,800 to USD 6,500, the government would also subsidize more cancer treatments. In addition, the increase in R&D and several pipeline cancer supportive care drugs and the surge in the global geriatric population are creating lucrative growth in the market. However, the high cost of Cancer Supportive Care Drugs stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the dominance of key market player, rising prevelance of cancer disease in the region, and rising development of new cancer drugs in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising prevelance of cancer, rising funding and investment on research and development activities and rising government support to the industry.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amgen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline Plc (Gsk) (Tesasro)

Heron Therapeutics Inc

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Global Services, Llc,)

Merck Kgaa

Novartis International Ag (Sandoz)

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: only 250 Words

Baxter International Inc:

As a leading global healthcare company, Baxter International Inc. has established a strong presence in the industrial cancer supportive care drugs market. With a diverse portfolio of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology products, Baxter offers a range of supportive care drugs designed to alleviate symptoms and improve the quality of life for cancer patients. The company’s commitment to innovation and research ensures the development of advanced therapies that address the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers alike.

Johnson & Johnson:

Johnson & Johnson, a multinational corporation renowned for its pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer healthcare products, is a prominent player in the industrial cancer supportive care drugs market. Leveraging its extensive resources and expertise, Johnson & Johnson delivers a comprehensive array of supportive care drugs tailored to enhance patient comfort and well-being during cancer treatment. The company’s dedication to advancing medical science and improving patient outcomes underscores its significant contribution to the market.

Helsinn Healthcare SA:

Helsinn Healthcare SA, a Swiss pharmaceutical company specializing in cancer supportive care, emerges as a key player in the industrial cancer supportive care drugs market. With a focus on developing innovative therapies to manage cancer-related symptoms and side effects, Helsinn Healthcare SA has earned a reputation for delivering high-quality supportive care drugs that address unmet medical needs. The company’s commitment to patient-centric research and collaboration with healthcare professionals reinforces its position as a leading provider of supportive care solutions in the oncology space.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, Australian-based Imugene announced a new clinical trial partnership and supply agreement with MSD, a brand name of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to test the safety and effectiveness of Imugene’s HER-Vaxx, a B-cell activating immunotherapy, in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), in patients with HER-2 positive gastric cancer.

In March 2022, Pluvicto from Novartis has been authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat people with this specific cancer type. These patients have already had androgen receptor pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

ESA (Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents)

G-CSFs (Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors)

Antiemetics

Bisphosphonates

Opioids

NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Auto Inflammatory Drugs)

Others

By Application:

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies

Online Providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

