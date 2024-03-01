Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Leveraging the Future of Market Size Best Practices and Success Stories

The recent “Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD 32 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A long-term disorder is known as chronic kidney disease (CKD); it is characterized by a progressive decline in kidney function. The kidneys are essential for removing waste materials, excess fluids, and toxins from the bloodstream. They also assist in controlling blood pressure, electrolyte balance, and the generation of red blood cells.

CKD typically starts out gradually and progresses through a range of phases, from mild to severe, depending on the extent of renal function. The most common causes of CKD include various renal illnesses or abnormalities, diabetes, and hypertension. As a result, “chronic kidney disease (CKD) treatment” encompasses a range of medical interventions and techniques designed to manage and prevent the progression of kidney damage as well as the effects that are associated with it. The Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease and the growing geriatric Population.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 37 million Americans, or more than 1 in 7 persons, had chronic kidney disease in 2021. Similarly, as per a report by the national health portal of the Indian Government in July 2022, the prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in India is leading to a significant rise in the number of new patients, estimated at approximately 2.2 lahks each year. Thus, the rising prevalence of kidney chronic disease across the globe is fostering the market growth. The increase in the elderly population is another important element boosting the chronic renal disease treatment market.

The ageing population, which is at high risk for the onset and progression of CKD, and the rising popularity of cutting-edge treatments are predicted to further propel market expansion. For instance, the CDC reports that many patients with chronic kidney disease are 65 or older (38%), followed by those between the ages of 45 and 64 (12%), and those between the ages of 18 and 44 (6%). The Globe Bank Group estimates that there were 727 million elderly people in the globe in 2020, and that number may triple over the following three decades to reach 1.5 billion by the year 2050. Thus, the rising prevalence of geriatric population is catering the market growth. In addition, rising technological advancement and rising investment in research and development activities are creating lucrative growth in the market. However, the high cost of chronic kidney disease treatment and inadequate healthcare infrastructure stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing factors such as rising prevelance of diseases, rising dominance of key market players, rising advancement in treatment procedure technology and more. Whereas, Asia Pacific is projected to growth at a fastest rate owing to factors such as rising prevelance of various chronic diseases, rising number of partnership and collaboration for development of advance treatment technologies, rising research and development activities and active participation of government in the market place.

Major market player included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

B. Braun SE

Pfizer Inc

Baxter International Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

AbbVie Inc.

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: F.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, a global pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, plays a significant role in the industrial chronic kidney disease (CKD) treatment market. With a focus on developing groundbreaking therapies and diagnostic tools, Roche has introduced innovative treatments for various stages of CKD. Its portfolio includes medications targeting complications associated with CKD, such as anemia and mineral and bone disorders. Roche’s commitment to advancing research and collaboration with healthcare providers underscores its position as a leader in CKD treatment.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, a multinational pharmaceutical company, is a prominent player in the industrial CKD treatment market. Teva offers a range of medications for managing CKD-related conditions, including anemia, hypertension, and hyperphosphatemia. Leveraging its expertise in generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, Teva provides cost-effective treatment options to meet the diverse needs of CKD patients worldwide. The company’s focus on accessibility and affordability makes it a key contributor to improving patient outcomes in CKD management.

Baxter International Inc:

Baxter International Inc, a leading healthcare company, is actively involved in the industrial CKD treatment market. Baxter offers a comprehensive portfolio of renal care products, including dialysis equipment, solutions, and medications. Its innovative therapies aim to address complications associated with CKD, such as fluid overload and electrolyte imbalances. Baxter’s commitment to developing advanced renal care solutions and improving patient outcomes solidifies its position as a key player in the CKD treatment market.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2023, The European Union approved the use of Forxiga (dapagliflozin), a medication from AstraZeneca, to treat heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), as well as HF with mildly reduced and preserved ejection fraction (HFmrEF, HFpEF).

In Aug 2022, Fresenius Medical Care, the leading provider of products and services for persons with renal illnesses worldwide, reports that the VersiPD Cycler System has received FDA approval. This next-generation portable automated peritoneal dialysis system is the smallest, lightest, and quietest dialysis cycler available in the United States.

Global Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Treatment, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment:

Drug

Dialysis

By End User:

Hospital

Dialysis Center

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

