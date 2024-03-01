Computational Biology Market Quantitative vs. Qualitative Research Choosing the Right Approach

The recent “Computational Biology Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024 to 2032” report by Report Ocean provides a thorough industry evaluation, covering market trends, competitor analysis, regional insights, and the latest market developments. Ideal for investors, researchers, consultants, and marketing strategists, it is a valuable resource for those looking to engage in the market.

Global Computational Biology Market is valued at approximately USD 6.57 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.50% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Computational Biology is an interdisciplinary field that combines computational science and biological research to gain a deeper understanding of biological systems and solve biological problems using computational techniques and tools. It involves the application of mathematical modeling, statistical analysis, and computer algorithms to analyze and interpret biological data, simulate biological processes, and make predictions about biological systems. The Computational Biology market is expanding because of factors such as increasing bioinformatics research and an increasing number of clinical studies in pharmacogenomics and pharmacokinetics.

Bioinformatics and computational biology have undergone a lot of developments during the past 15 years, firmly establishing themselves as crucial components of modern biology. For instance, according to Department of Biotechnology (DBT) publications from February 2022, the demand for bioinformatics tools and knowledge has increased as a result of the expansion of sequence databases as a result of genome sequencing operations. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, Companies involved are working on cell and gene therapies raised around USD 23.1 billion in funding globally in 2021, an increase of about 16% from the USD 19.9 billion total year 2020.These, rising investments have led to a rise in the demand and adoption of bioinformatics biology, resulting in market growth. In addition, the growth of drug designing and disease modelling and growing R&D for drug discovery is creating a lucrative opportunity for the market. However, the high cost of computational biology stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Computational Biology Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the dominance of key market players, rising investment in drug discovery and research and development activities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as an increase in the number of collaborations for product development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nimbus Discovery LLC

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Compugen Ltd.

Simulation Plus Inc

Chemical Computing Group

Rhenovia Pharma SAS

Dassault Systemes SE

Genedata AG

Rosa & Co. LLC

Strand Life Sciences

Analysis of the top 3 key players operating in the Industrial Computational Biology Market:

Nimbus Discovery LLC:

Nimbus Discovery LLC is a prominent player in the industrial computational biology market, known for its expertise in utilizing computational approaches to drug discovery and development. The company specializes in applying advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify novel drug targets and design potential therapeutic molecules with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles. Nimbus Discovery’s innovative computational biology platforms enable rapid and cost-effective drug discovery, making it a key contributor to advancing pharmaceutical research and development.

Compugen Ltd.:

Compugen Ltd. is a leading biotechnology company that excels in utilizing computational biology for the discovery and development of novel therapeutics and drug targets. Leveraging its proprietary computational algorithms and predictive modeling tools, Compugen conducts in-depth analyses of biological data to identify potential drug candidates and biomarkers across various therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology. The company’s innovative approach to computational biology has led to the discovery of promising drug targets and the development of therapeutic antibodies with high specificity and efficacy, positioning Compugen as a key player in advancing precision medicine.

Rhenovia Pharma SAS:

Rhenovia Pharma SAS is a renowned player in the industrial computational biology market, specializing in computational modeling and simulation of complex biological systems for drug discovery and development. The company’s cutting-edge computational platforms enable the accurate prediction of drug efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetic properties, facilitating the optimization of drug candidates and the identification of potential adverse effects. Rhenovia Pharma’s expertise in computational biology is instrumental in accelerating the drug development process and reducing the risk of late-stage failures, making it a valuable partner for pharmaceutical companies seeking to improve the efficiency and success rate of their drug discovery programs.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2021 update, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Swiss Confederation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start the first WHO BioHub Facility as a part of the WHO BioHub System. The facility, located in Spiez, Switzerland, acts as a hub for the secure receipt, sequencing, storage, and preparation of biological samples for transfer to other laboratories, and it also supports worldwide pathogen preparedness and informs risk assessments.

In April 2021, Peptilogics, announced the completion of its Phase I clinical trial for its lead compound PLG0206, a potent, broad-spectrum anti-infective that has been given the United States Food and Drug Administration Orphan Drug Designation and Qualified Infectious Disease Product Designation for its initial focus on the treatment of prosthetic joint infections (PJI).

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Cellular & Biological Simulation

Drug Discovery & Disease Modelling

Preclinical Drug Development

Clinical Trials

Human Body Simulation Software

By Services:

Contract

In-house

By End Use:

Academics & Research

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

