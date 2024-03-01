Alexa
Infographic shows PLA activity around Taiwan in February

115 PLA military aircraft, 26 Chinese balloons intruded on Taiwan's ADIZ in February

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/03/01 13:01
PLA activity around Taiwan in February 2024. (X, Damien Symon image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A military analyst has created an infographic to present the approximate location of People's Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft and naval vessels, as well as balloons, detected around Taiwan and within the air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in February.

On Thursday (Feb. 29), Damien Symon, an open-source intelligence researcher, uploaded an infographic on X. According to Symon, at least 115 PLA military aircraft and 26 Chinese balloons entered Taiwan's ADIZ in February.

In total, Symon estimated that there were 314 PLA Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft and 163 PLA Navy (PLAN) ships were tracked around Taiwan last month. Based on the map, it can be seen that the PLA planes were heavily concentrated just to the west of the median line, with some also on the east of the line.

Other areas of concentration included the northern and southwestern sectors of the ADIZ. There were relatively fewer PLAAF flights tracked in the southeastern and eastern sectors of the ADIZ.

The majority of the balloons detected flew over northern Taiwan or in the waters to the north of the country, with most flying in a northeasterly direction before disappearing. The largest number of balloons reported in a single day was eight recorded on Feb. 10 and again on Feb. 11.

Symon observed that there were four major spikes in PLAAF flights in February. The first occurred on Feb. 1, when 33 PLAAF planes were detected, with 14 crossing the median line.

The second surge was recorded on Feb. 6 and consisted of 25 PLAAF aircraft, 13 of which crossed the median line. The third wave took place on Feb. 15, when 21 aircraft were detected, with 14 crossing the median line.

The fourth notable spike was reported on Feb. 29 and was made up of 19 planes, 12 of which crossed the median line.

(X, Damien Symon image)
